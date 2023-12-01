Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Can Someone Check On Justin Bieber?

in StyleWords By Karen Fratti

It can’t be easy getting dressed next to a model every day, but Justin Bieber is on the struggle bus these days. We’ve all watched him grow up and into his personal style, and while his 'fits often hit, they've recently been very, very off. The problem might not even be the clothes — instead, it's his newly grown mustache. Hear me out. 

On recent outings, Bieber has gone hard on the oversized everything trend. Jeans, hoodies, basketball shorts, even his sandals seem clownishly large. Taken separately, there’s nothing wrong with most of his choices. Still, there's something... off. Initially, I thought it might just be the fact that his wife Hailey is perpetually sleek and styled, especially compared to his schlubby-chic. I mean, why is he holding his coffee under his sweatshirt? 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

As I wracked my brain for a method to Bieber’s current fashion madness, a trusted colleague noted via Slack that it’s not the sleeve of his sweatshirt dangling without a care that’s giving ick. It’s the mustache! 

Or rather, the hint of a mustache. Facial hair is a choice everyone must make daily, so we are not here to bash the very essence of a good ‘stache. But they are not all created equal, and Bieber’s is definitely on the lower end of the scale. Currently, at least. 

If you’re going to grow a mustache with what we now know is Bieber’s precarious level of hair growth, you must balance it out. He should be wearing straight-legged jeans and fresh, crisp collars under a cashmere sweater. Or at least a fitted tee. Just go full Jon Hamm, Justin! That Bieber’s clothes look straight outta someone else’s laundry basket is simply not helping his cause.

