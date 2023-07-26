Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

032c & Juventus Is Proof That Football Is Fashion

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

The lines between fashion and sport are now so blurred that they’re almost one and the same.

From luxury collaborations between brands and football clubs, megabucks Olympic deals, and labels like Prada making moves on to the pitch, the realms of fashion and sport have never been so intertwined.

While such crossovers have become part and parcel of modern day sport and a weekly occurrence, every so often a particular link-up is announced that really demands the attention of both my eyes and wallet. The most recent of which is 032c’s flamin' hot Juventus collaboration, which was revealed on July 25.

032c, the Berlin-based magazine and fashion brand, has united with 36-time Italian champions Juventus for two limited-edition customized adidas Football jerseys and accompanying accessories.

1 / 5

Said jerseys are based off of Juventus’ iconic black and white home strip and feature a striking flame motif inspired by archival 032c designs. The motif is also said to serve as a tribute to the Serie A side’s fervorous and passionate supporter group, I Gobbi (the hunchbacks).

It's all coming across a little Y2K moto-inspired for me, though, which shouldn't be mistaken as a bad thing!

Flame-decorated scarves and caps round out the capsule, which only adds fuel to the fire when it comes to the burgeoning flaming hat trend of 2023 (pun most certainly intended).

1 / 5

The collab is available to pre-order online now and land in extremely limited numbers, so you’ll need to have your wits about you if you're intending on copping.

I suppose the only disappointing thing about the entire partnership (aside from that I probably won’t manage to get my hands on anything) is that Juventus isn’t wearing flames as its home jersey for the 2023/24 season. Shame really.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023