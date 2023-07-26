032c & Juventus Is Proof That Football Is Fashion

The lines between fashion and sport are now so blurred that they’re almost one and the same.

From luxury collaborations between brands and football clubs, megabucks Olympic deals, and labels like Prada making moves on to the pitch, the realms of fashion and sport have never been so intertwined.

While such crossovers have become part and parcel of modern day sport and a weekly occurrence, every so often a particular link-up is announced that really demands the attention of both my eyes and wallet. The most recent of which is 032c’s flamin' hot Juventus collaboration, which was revealed on July 25.

032c, the Berlin-based magazine and fashion brand, has united with 36-time Italian champions Juventus for two limited-edition customized adidas Football jerseys and accompanying accessories.

Said jerseys are based off of Juventus’ iconic black and white home strip and feature a striking flame motif inspired by archival 032c designs. The motif is also said to serve as a tribute to the Serie A side’s fervorous and passionate supporter group, I Gobbi (the hunchbacks).

It's all coming across a little Y2K moto-inspired for me, though, which shouldn't be mistaken as a bad thing!

Flame-decorated scarves and caps round out the capsule, which only adds fuel to the fire when it comes to the burgeoning flaming hat trend of 2023 (pun most certainly intended).

The collab is available to pre-order online now and land in extremely limited numbers, so you’ll need to have your wits about you if you're intending on copping.

I suppose the only disappointing thing about the entire partnership (aside from that I probably won’t manage to get my hands on anything) is that Juventus isn’t wearing flames as its home jersey for the 2023/24 season. Shame really.