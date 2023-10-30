adidas' Football Classics Are Getting All Tied Up

Zhao Ming's Foot Industry and adidas are back at it. Following a linkup in February, the collaborators are giving it another go before the year is out.

In their latest collab, Foot Industry and addias serve up four new excellent sneakers, including spins on the popular Gazelle and Mundial Team football shoes.

For the Gazelles, we see the collaborative shoes offered in muted white and white/green colorways. Suede moments meet classic leather — both smooth and padded — on the upper, shaded by a buttery tongue folded over the laces.

As for the Foot Industry x adidas Mundial Team, the football shoe receives a full leather build for the upper, topped with white contrast stitching for a classic color combo.

The most eye-catching detail? The collaborative Mundial Team boasted laced-up Three-Stripes, playing on the Foot Industry's admired "weave" concepts seen in its fan-favorite sneakers and slippers. Even Foot Industry's previous Campus, Rivalry Lo, and Superstar sneakers even got the woven logo treatment.

Though this is another great example of the woven shoe trend in full swing, the design has been a part of Foot Industry's soul (or sole) for almost a decade.

It's a pretty cool detail, no doubt about it. Plus, it's always refreshing to see remixed Three-Stripes, whether making the classic logo invisible, unraveled, or written out.

Established in 2014 and founded by Zhao Ming, Foot Industry quickly gained traction with its footwear, a few of which are sort of reminiscent of adidas shoes, ironically.

Foot Industry's shoes lean more toward the luxury side of things, especially with its constructions and craftsmanship. On top of it all, the shoe arrives in appealing, understated colorways and designs, which its loyal fanbase can't seem to get enough of.

Similar energy — actually good minimalism — engulfs the latest Foot Industry x adidas collaboration, resulting in a clean offering with quiet, impactful details. The sneakers are a proper subtle flex, to simply put it.

As far as a release goes, Foot Industry nor adidas has provided a drop date for their newest collaboration. But with founder Ming teasing them more and more, it seems a launch is definitely on the horizon.