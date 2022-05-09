JW Anderson's Bumper Bag Is the Unofficial Mascot of Britain's Pop Girlies

Brand: JW Anderson

Season: Pre-Fall 2022

Model: Bumper bag

Buy: Online at JW Anderson's website

Editor's Notes: Highsnobiety's Tora Northman called it months ago: JW Anderson's Bumper bag is the moment. Now, the trending accessory has a face.

Charli XCX stars in a Pre-Fall 2022 campaign for the shoulder bag, updated in several new colorways. First released in cool-toned greens and blues, the Bumper and Bumper Moon — a slightly larger version of the bag — are updated in versatile shades of black, white, and beige.

One new version of the purse is even revamped in faux fur trim, detailing that's sure to garner the style hordes of new fans.

Since its debut on JW Anderson's Spring/Summer 2022 runway, the Bumper has captured the hearts of pop girlies galore. Dua Lipa, Rina Sawayama, and, of course, Charli XCX are all fans of the bag, which has made cameos on each of the artist's Instagrams.

Just like pop music, the Bumper is punchy and attention-grabbling — there's something about its puffy, tubular piping and bright color combinations that's undeniably fun.

Next on my playlist: Charli XCX's Crash and the Bumper bag in red and blue.