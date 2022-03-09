The JW Anderson Bumper Bag Is the Moment

You're about to see this bag everywhere, I'm calling it now.

When the JW Anderson Bumper Bag was first debuted for Spring/Summer 2022, I knew it was going to be a success. There's something about the color combinations and shape that makes me think of Polly Pocket and Bratz, and obviously, that makes it a must-have.

Thus far, the bag has already been worn by style icons including Dua Lipa, and we also saw new iterations of it for Fall/Winter 2022 as part of the JW Anderson x Run Hany collaboration. Basically, it is about to become a house staple.

Arriving in two shapes: the Bumper moon and Bumper Baguette, each bag is crafted from leather and features a tubular structure and an adjustable shoulder strap. There are plenty of colorways to choose from – my personal favorite is the bubblegum pink and blue, for obvious reasons – including monogram iterations, more minimal designs, and so on.

The playful design is also mirrored in the Bumper Mule and Bumper Heel Sandal, which see the same padded tubular structure, and are the perfect match.

Jonathan Anderson has really been killing it lately, especially in the accessory department. From the coveted JW Anderson Chain Mules and viral campaigns to bringing back the Amazona at Loewe and collaborating with Studio Ghibli, Jonathan is clearly having a lot of fun.

The best part? The bag is relatively affordable, too. Priced at £450 and £550 respectively, the bags are sat at a price point that is achievable (might just take a little saving), and competes with cult-favorites such as Telfar and Luar.

I'm calling it right now: the JW Anderson bumper bag is going to be this spring's best accessory.