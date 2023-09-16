JW Anderson Made Play-Doh 'Fits for Spring

It's London Fashion Week, and JW Anderson came out to play — more like play with dough. Like Play-Doh. Get it? Walk with us.

Ahead of the show, JW Anderson sent out clay invites to guests, setting the tone for its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation centered around the art of play.

After cooking up My Polly Pocket-level ensembles and pixelated 'fits over at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson returns to his label to create clay clothes for his SS24 women's collection.

On the runway, hoodies and shorts combos appeared, but these weren't just your average pullover and rolled-up shorts. They were JW Anderson's.

And JW Anderson's pieces appeared with bumpy molding, uneven edges, and overall doughy textures, evoking the feels of an outfit fresh off the potter's wheel.

"The wearable every staple are sculpted, becoming conceptualized and malleable," read a JW Anderson Instagram post detailing the looks.

"Classic draping methods are instead replaced by the act of manual moulding."

The rest of JW Anderson SS24 saw signature JW Anderson exaggerations applied to wardrobe staples as showcased in seasons past. Feathery bomber jackets met trousers that looked just like those bomber jackets. There were also some chic mini crochet dresses, glittery woven skirts, dresses with blown-up proportions, and colorful inflated ensembles.

At the same time, JW Anderson's SS24 accessories came to us as puffed-up handbags, caged sandals, and woven slip-on shoes.

If there's anyone who knows playfulness, it's JW Anderson. And Spring/Summer 2024 simply saw the label execute what it does best.