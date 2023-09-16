Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

JW Anderson Made Play-Doh 'Fits for Spring

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

It's London Fashion Week, and JW Anderson came out to play — more like play with dough. Like Play-Doh. Get it? Walk with us.

Ahead of the show, JW Anderson sent out clay invites to guests, setting the tone for its Spring/Summer 2024 presentation centered around the art of play.

After cooking up My Polly Pocket-level ensembles and pixelated 'fits over at Loewe, Jonathan Anderson returns to his label to create clay clothes for his SS24 women's collection.

On the runway, hoodies and shorts combos appeared, but these weren't just your average pullover and rolled-up shorts. They were JW Anderson's.

And JW Anderson's pieces appeared with bumpy molding, uneven edges, and overall doughy textures, evoking the feels of an outfit fresh off the potter's wheel.

"The wearable every staple are sculpted, becoming conceptualized and malleable," read a JW Anderson Instagram post detailing the looks.

"Classic draping methods are instead replaced by the act of manual moulding."

The rest of JW Anderson SS24 saw signature JW Anderson exaggerations applied to wardrobe staples as showcased in seasons past. Feathery bomber jackets met trousers that looked just like those bomber jackets. There were also some chic mini crochet dresses, glittery woven skirts, dresses with blown-up proportions, and colorful inflated ensembles.

At the same time, JW Anderson's SS24 accessories came to us as puffed-up handbags, caged sandals, and woven slip-on shoes.

If there's anyone who knows playfulness, it's JW Anderson. And Spring/Summer 2024 simply saw the label execute what it does best.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    JW Anderson's Serotonin-Boosting Frog Slides Have Dropped
    • Sneakers
  • luxury fashion summer sales
    Here Are the Best Luxury Fashion Summer Sales That Are Still Going
    • Style
  • graphic t-shirts
    Never Underestimate the Power of Graphic T-Shirts
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    AURALEE & New Balance Serve a Special Sneaker for SS24
    • Sneakers
  • loewe drain
    Loewe Made the Best Coat of the Season, Let That Sink in
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Stylized photographs of BEAMS' HOKA Tor Ultra Low & Hi Fall/Winter 2023 sneaker collaborations
    HOKA's Best Shoe Just Got Better
    • Sneakers
  • Santa Cruz & Pokemon's collaborative skateboards
    When SkateBoards Become Pokémon Cards, a New Resale Market Is Born
    • Culture
  • ancuta sarca ss24
    Wake Up & Smell Ancuta Sarca's Floral Nike Heels
    • Style
  • jw anderson ss24
    JW Anderson Made Play-Doh 'Fits for Spring
    • Style
  • mowalola ss24
    Mowalola SS24 Brings People Together...Literally
    • Style
  • kanye bianca outfit
    New Kanye & Bianca Outfits Just Dropped
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023