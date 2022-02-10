Kanghyuk x Reebok's Classic Leather is Giving TFL

Brand: Reebok x Kanghyuk

Model: Classic Leather

Release Date: February 11

Price: €150 (approx. $170)

Buy: Online at Reebok

Editor's Notes: Kanghyuk's partnership with Reebok continues to bear fruit, expanding its lineup to include the Classic Leather.

Since Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2020, Kanghyuk has been shaking up some of Reebok's flagship silhouettes, reshaping them through the addition of distinct fabrications and daringly bold colorways.

The arsenal shared between the pair has grown to an impressive number, including the Premier Road Modern Mid, Premier Road Modern, SRS Sole Fury, Zig Kinetica, Classic Leather SRS, and now, the eternal Classic Leather.

Kanghyuk's adoration of primary color, specifically red, has become evident throughout each new collection, which, with the exception of two blacked-out sneakers, has colored every release. Speaking with precision, red accents against a white base have been a particular favorite of the brand.

Spring/Summer 2022 leg of the developing partnership stays true to this preference, remixing Reebok's most traditional silhouette with a vibe that drums up imagery of Transport for London's Roundel logo.

The old school's sneaker's traditional white leather base remains untouched, allowing the heavy contrast of woven labels, foam padding, red zigzag stitching, and a co-branded sockliner to shine through.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.