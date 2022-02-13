Ye Slips on His Petty Boots to Announce a Kid Cudi-Less DONDA 2

This article was published on February 12 and updated on February 13

I'm sorry I have to do this; you'll probably see it against your will on social media anyways. In short, it's more Kanye West news, and he's being petty again.

Kanye West took to Instagram, essentially his new unapologetic Twitter, to update us with more DONDA 2 news. For many, it wasn't the update we were expecting.

In the post, Ye pens in all-caps on notebook paper, "JUST SO EVERYONE KNOWS CUDI WILL NOT BE ON DONDA BECAUSE HE'S FRIENDS WITH YOU KNOW WHO. WE ALL SPEAK IN BILLIE LANGUAGE NOW."

Interestingly enough, Kanye makes a point to tag Kid Cudi, Kim Kardashian, publicist Tracy Romulus, and Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che. Are you picking up the hints here?

It didn't take fans long to guess the obvious he who shall not be named. For those who don't know, it's Pete Davidson.

The extra sprinkle of pettiness may stem from Pete Davidson's interview this week, where he mentions his "girlfriend," publicly labeling his and Kim Kardashian's relationship.

In 2016, Pete Davidson opened up to The Breakfast Club, where he shared his admiration for Kid Cudi's music, saying it ultimately saved his life during unprecedented struggles with mental health. Kid Cudi, who checked himself into rehab in the same year, shared his gratitude for his supporters, personally thanking several people by name, including Pete Davidson.

Fast forward to 2019, Kanye West, Pete Davidson, and Timothée Chalamet attended Kid Cudi's birthday dinner at Nobu. All seemed cordial, considering Pete poked at Kanye West's mental health and Trump-support stint the year before.

Pete Davidson even praised Ye for speaking out about his mental health and ultimately defended him against ex-Ariana Grande.

In 2022, Kanye now wants to "beat" Pete Davidson up for dating Kim Kardashian, while he publicly flaunts his own relationship with actress Julia Fox (my head is spinning).

His latest tactic? He attempts to regulate an unbothered Pete's access to him, cutting off longtime friends and family who dare to associate with the SNL comedian.

How are Cudi-Ye stans taking this? Not so well. People are upset with Kanye's recent childish stunt, calling it "petty" and "silly" as fans view Ye and Cudi as family, given the longevity and closeness of their relationship.

Kanye West recently made Billie Eilish his target of choice, asking the singer to apologize to Travis Scott and "the families of the people who lost their lives" at Astroworld before his and Travis' performance at Coachella.

Kid Cudi responded to Ye on Instagram and Twitter, calling him a dinosaur and claiming he "ain't no friend."

Following Cudi's response, Kanye West posted the Kids See Ghosts cover art, saying, "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK. THE KNIFE JUST GOES DEEPER." On the post slide, SNL star is crossed out in a photo of Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, Kidi Cudi, and Pete Davidson from Kid Cudi's 2019 birthday dinner.

Ye also carried on with posting internet memes, mocking Pete Davidson and his feud with Kid Cudi.

Kanye continues to speak on the fallout with Kid Cudi. "I WOULD HAVE NEVER ASKED FOR THE LOYALTY IF IT WAS NEVER OFFERED AND I FOUND A COOL PICTURE CAUSE I LOVE CUDI AND ALWAYS WILL. BUT, DONDA 2 IS ABOUT RUNNING BACK IN THAT BURNING HOUSE. I RESPECT NOT EVERYONE IS GONNA BE READY FOR THE SMOKE," he types.

Making it clear his account hasn't been hacked, Ye proceeds with a series of Instagram posts. He speaks on Pete Davidson once more, jabbing at his fits and breakup with Ariana Grande.

He also shares a photo from Machine Gun Kelly and Pete Davdison's Calvin Klein commercial along with a text message screenshot of Pete saying he hopes to meet the kids and be friends one day.

Kanye West shouts out the celebrity-gossip platform The Shaderoom for their support in "helping [him] to control [his] own narrative."

The DONDA 2 artist is also aware he's the top trending topic in the nation at the moment, surpassing the Super Bowl.

I wonder who will be next on the hit list of "you know who" since we're all speaking in Billie language now.