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Like Louis Vuitton, ASICS Is Eyeing Vans’ Skate Shoe Throne

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

ASICS have built a renowned reputation for itself in the techy dad shoe space. But believe it or not, the sportswear brand has more silhouettes up its sleeve. Even skate shoes apparently.

Enter the ASICS Leggerezza ST.

SHOP ASICS LEGGEREZZA ST

Yes, you read that right: ASICS is making a skate shoe now. The brand that’s spent decades perfecting the dad sneaker has officially entered the skate chat, and somehow, it works. 

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The Leggerezza ST ditches the chunky, runner vibe in favor of a slim, soccer-inspired silhouette that feels like it belongs everywhere but the track. Evidently, we’re not about to bid farewell to the beloved slim sneaker anytime soon.

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It’s got old-school football energy, low-key skate attitude, effortless charisma and enough understated flair to make you look twice. No wild branding, no hype-chasing, just a clean, quietly confident sneaker that’s as at home on a board as it is off it. Who knew the next skate staple would come from the kings of comfort? 

Turns out, ASICS isn’t afraid to switch things up. The Leggerezza ST is proof that even the most iconic brands still have a few tricks (and new lanes) up their sleeve.

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The Leggerezza ST is available for $150 on ASICS' website.

SHOP ASICS

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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