Will Kim K Be the Scariest Part of 'American Horror Story' Season 12?

Kim Kardashian, taking a leaf out of Snoop Dogg's playbook, is on a mission in 2023; a mission to complete every side quest possible. What's next? Her actress era, of course, courtesy of American Horror Story season 12.

When you've got all the money and connections in the world, why wouldn't you spend your early 40s trying new things? Like Thanos collecting the Infinity Stones, 2023 is Kim's year for getting shit done.

After repping an AS Roma jersey, followed by a quick stint in England that saw her indulge her son Saint's Gunners dreams with a trip down to the Emirates, before a trip to Paris to support PSG, we saw Kim's football (soccer) era begin and end in the blink of an eye.

Most football fans will be happy that the American socialite's pitch-side antics have come to a close, given the string of losses attached to her attendance of games. Once her acting career kicks off, she won't have the time for the Premier League, anyway.

Announced via a teaser that gives little information besides the fact she'll be acting alongside Emma Roberts and that the pair will be "delicate," Kim Kardashian will be one of the stars of American Horror Story season 12.

While an appearance in AHS certainly wasn't on most people's 2023 bingo, it's worth mentioning that this won't be her first time in front of the camera outside of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

From 2008-2021, her acting credentials include Disaster Movie, Deep in the Valley, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and a voice role in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

Still, this is certainly a first. Of course, the memes have already started rolling in, leaving many asking – will Kim Kardashian be the scariest part of American Horror Story season 12? Well, we'll have to wait and see.