On a Cold Night in London, the "Kardashian Curse" Lives On

Curses. They’re a funny thing. An escape from reality, an easy justification for when things don’t quite go our way. Sports fans have undoubtedly heard of the Drake Curse, but the Kardashian Curse? That’s just a thing for guys dating Kim Kardashian, right?

Before we get into the meat and bones of what the Kardashian curse is and how that pertains to Arsenal’s Europa League defeat last night at the Emirates, let’s quickly reflect on Drizzy.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The “Drake Curse” has plagued sporting fans for years. No matter your sport, be it basketball or football, the last thing you want to see on a big night is Drake throwing on your team’s jersey.

His home team, the Toronto Raptors, felt the blow countless times during the mid-2010s, Sergio Aguero’s missed Champions League penalty in 2019, in the same year PSG suffered its biggest defeat in 19 years, and more recently, Barcelona fell to Real Madrid during the first leg of El Clásico.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

That’s ignoring his fight record - Connor McGregor’s loss to Khabib and Anthony Joshua to Anthony Ruiz Jr. Ouch.

Now, back to the Kardashians. The Kardashian Curse is typically used to describe the perceived “falling off” of celebrities after dating one of the Kardashian-Jenners. Unlike sports, that’s tricky to track and, honestly, more of a personal perception than anything.

As of last night, when Arsenal faced Sporting Lisbon at home for the second leg of the Europa League Round of 16, the “Kardashian Curse” made its way into sports.

@kimkardashian

While the Kardashian clan’s flame fizzles out, Kim’s been busy working on a documentary. As part of the filming, she and her son Saint took to the Emirates.

Thanks to some Instagram snooping, all of us Gunners knew that little Saint was a budding fan. Naturally, it was only a matter of time before his first trip to Arsenal’s home ground.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Unfortunately, that first outing led to defeat, seeing the Gunners knocked out of the Europa League on penalties, leaving both mother and son shocked.

Seeing the young lad impassioned by The Arsenal's men's and women's teams is a beautiful thing. The defeat, not so much.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With 11 games to go before the Premier League ends, we can only be thankful that the Kardashian clan chose a Europa League match over the Prem.

After Kim threw on a vintage jersey, maybe AS Roma will be next to feel the burn.