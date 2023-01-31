Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kim Is a Roma Fan, Who Knew?

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

So, it’s official: Kim Kardashian is an AS Roma fan.

I’m not entirely sure how long she’s been following I Giallorossi for or whether she’s a regular at the Stadio Olimpico, but if her 1997/98 Diadora jersey is anything to go by, she’s been with the Serie A outfit through some real rough patches. Fair play.

The 42 year old — who earlier this month jumped aboard a British chav TikTok trend — was captured sporting an AS Roma home jersey as she attended North's basketball game with Tristan Thompson in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Styled with cycling shorts and a pair of black YEEZY 700, the model-cum-media-personailty-cum-activist-cum-entrepreneur continued her penchant for catching the eye at sporting events with her varied 'fit choices.

Six months back Kim turned up at Saint’s football match in an electric blue fleece and a pair of YEEZY slides, while only the week before she was booed after rocking up at the NFL in a full Balenciaga catsuit.

While Kim’s AS Roma credentials should not be questioned (I hear she’s a massive Francesco Totti fanatic), she was spotted donning a Paris Saint-Germain jersey only last month. Maybe questions should be asked.

Perhaps Kim’s simply testing the waters and trying to find her team. Fair enough. If that is the case, maybe we’ll see her down Fratton Park in a Portsmouth jersey sometime soon. Who knows? I'll keep an eye out.

