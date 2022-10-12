Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Kim’s NFL 'Fit Was a Vibe, Even If the Stadium Didn’t Agree

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

A certain amount of respect has to be given to anyone that’s dressed to nines at each and every location they visit.

No matter whether you’re the real life Queen (RIP, ma’am), a funeral director, or, in this case, Kim Kardashian, it takes a certain level of dedication to look the business every damn day.

The 41 year old’s latest display of sartorial excellence came as she attended last weekend’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams at California’s SoFi Stadium, an event in which she watched on with son Saint, wearing a wild Balenciaga catsuit.

As if that an all-in-one wasn’t boujee enough for an NFL game, her mom duty ‘fit extended to a pair of her signature oversized sunglasses and an hourglass bag, also courtesy of the Spanish fashion house.

While we might be fans of her OTT vibe, it’s safe to say the rest of the stadium was not.

Soon after the jumbotron spanned from John Legend and his son to Kim and Saint, cheers turned to booing, which was a little unsavory, TBQHWY.

In truth, such boos might have been better served at her recent fashion week appearance in which she appeared alongside controversial label Dolce & Gabbana to present her latest collaboration.

Her NFL appearance also comes off the back of her latest SKKN by Kim release, which saw her extend her brand lineup with a range of irritatingly minimalist home accessories.

Whatever the case – and not pardoning the unwarranted booing – you have to admire both Kim’s ability at dressing to impress (even if it might not be the time or place), as well as her penchant for annoying people in the process. I’m here for it, and tbh, you should be too.

