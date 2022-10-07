Kim Kardashian's Skincare Brand Dropped More Things You Don't Need

Kim Kardashian's controversy-ridden skincare line, SKKN by Kim, has expanded its product lineup with a range of irritatingly minimalist home accessories.

To complement her nine-step skincare routine (a $575 investment), the reality TV star is now shilling matching homeware. Made of gray, concrete-like material as drab as Kardashian's Axel Vervoordt-designed mansion, the collection is meant to complement the austere look of her "refillable" skincare packaging.

The result? An oval tray meant to serve as a "neutral base to display the skincare collection," an $129 trash can, an $89 tissue box, a spherical container for cotton rounds, and a canister for storing Q-tips and other bathroom clutter.

Much like reaction to SKKN by Kim, response to Kardashian's homeware has been mixed. While some seem to appreciate the line's understated look, the general consensus seems to be: celebrities, please stop selling us overpriced stuff.

Tolerance for celebrity-branded merchandise seems to have reached a new low ever since Brad Pitt, the subject of recent abuse allegations, unveiled Le Domaine, a luxury skincare line ranging from $80 to $385. Days after its launch, a group of beauty entrepreneurs to penned an open letter urging the actor (and other celebrity entrepreneurs) to support the industry by investing in brands they believe in, rather that founding their own.

Kardashian's recent business missteps don't help her cause, either. On October 3, the SEC fined the influencer $1.26 million for failing to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to promote EMAX, a crypto security token, on her Instagram. And in September, she was panned for partnering with Dolce & Gabbana, a label with a long history of racist and homophobic behavior.

Hollywood is constantly coming up with new ways to make money. Unfortunately for SKKN by Kim and Le Domaine, customers' bullshit meters are more finely tuned than ever — and the phrase "celebrity beauty brand" is programmed to set off alarm bells.