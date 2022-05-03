Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Met Gala Looks Came & Did Not Conquer

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals

The 2021 Met Gala served us the best for last with Rihanna and A$AP Rocky giving us iconic blanketcore. Unfortunately, the Met Gala 2022's grand finale didn't hit the same way — to be fair, there were some epic fits, some meh fits, and plenty of bad looks — ending with an overhyped buildup from newly blonde Kim Kardashian and a Vans-free Pete Davidson.

Fresh off their trip to the 2022 White House Correspondents' dinner, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson showed up late to Met Gala 2022 but did they show out in their looks? That's debatable.

For her Met Gala 2022 look, Kim Kardashian proved rumors to be true, wearing Marilyn Monroe's crystal Jean Louis dress — the same dress the legendary actress wore to sing "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In an attempt to fully channel her inner Marilyn Monroe, Kim K. even went full "blonde bombshell" with her hair and paired the dress with a white fur shawl just like Monroe did.

Kim Kardashian wearing the 60-year-old and approximately $5 million dollar dress to the annual fundraising gala marks the first time anyone has worn the dress except Miss Marilyn Monroe herself.

To make sure she could secure yet another historical fashion moment, she even dropped 16 pounds so she could fit into the dress. The sacrifices we make for fashion and beauty, am I right?

You could even say the dress selection is on-brand for Kim Kardashian, as Marilyn Monroe was similarly adored and reviled as America's most famous sex symbol. With her fame skyrocketing after a that infamous sex tape, I'd say the SKIMS CEO can relate to Monroe's public struggles.

Although I appreciate the historical context behind her Met look, Kardashian's look still managed to underwhelm. Turns out, fancy dresses from the good ol' days just can't compare to the kind of show-stopping stuff that couturiers are capable of today. Whodathunk?

I can't put all the blame on Kim Kardashian for the uneventful entrance, though, as her date and boyfriend didn't also bring the spice I was looking for, akin to his White House dinner look.

Once again, Pete Davidson took the typical dude route, opting for a simple black and white Dior suit — though, you have to admit that the Or & Elle drip on the pocket is a nice touch.

To my utter surprise, Davidson also opted for freshly shined loafers on-foot — no sneakers here! — ending his suit and Vans agenda (for now).

Not with a bang, though, but a whimper.