Highsnobiety
We’re Here For Kim’s Cozy Soccer Mum Flex

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

Readers of last week’s Kim Kardashian ‘fit check could be excused for thinking that the model-cum-media-personailty-cum-activist-cum-entrepreneur had her sports mum style all wrong.

And going by last week’s look which saw her booed at an NFL game after she arrived in an all-in-one Balenciaga catsuit, you wouldn’t be far wrong.

Getty Images / Ronald Martinez
1 / 2
Yet when Kim stepped out to watch Saint’s football match alongside paparazzi-flipping nephew Reign Disick over the weekend, her cozy soccer mum vibe was certainly all in check.

Au revoir to the catsuit, arrivederci to the heels, and bon voyage to the hourglass handbag, as in came an oversized cozy-looking zip-up sweater, giant water bottle, and a pair of her signature YEEZY slides for good measure.

Kim may be over Kanye — these days, who isn't? — but she still can't quit his kicks.

Surely beneath the cozy exterior lay a couple of dormant Balenci numbers ready to be unleashed at any given moment but that’s the least you’d expect from the lynchpin Kardashian, right?

Just the other week, Kardashian was at another one of her six-year-old son's scrimmages wearing a giant adidas jersey, affecting similarly cozy vibes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

She may have been sending a subtle shot to Ye, whom adidas publicly distanced itself from in recent weeks but, either way, a big comfy jersey is a big comfy jersey.

Not that we should be surprised by Kim occasionally embracing the looser fit.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For all of Kim's catsuits, gas station photoshoots, and latex ‘fits, there are always more relaxed looks just around the corner – like what she was wearing the time North gave the paparazzi the big one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It’s been a pretty wild year for Kim on the whole, so who can blame her for wanting to chill things out a little?

From her break-up with Pete Davidson, Kanye’s harassing, and a controversial link-up with Dolce & Gabbana, to SKIMS, a myriad of successful campaigns, and the launch of SKKN, maybe it’s time for a rest.

Pop on your cozies, and your slides, and enjoy a cup of tea, Kim.

Tayler Willson
Tayler Willson
Style Writer
