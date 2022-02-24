King & Tuckfield Fall/Winter 2022 Menswear Collection Comes Dressed to the Nines

In an exploration of the beauty that the British countryside has to offer, King & Tuckfield's Fall/Winter 2022 menswear collection comes dressed to the nines and rich in color.

Lockdown, despite its restrictions, opened a lot of doors out onto the world. It forced an appreciation of the outdoors as it became the perfect retreat – an appreciation reflected in the fashion industry's deep exploration of Gorpcore. From trail running sneaker silhouettes to weather-battling shells and fleecing, the allure of the outdoors saw a grand shift across many brands.

Clearly, King & Tuckfield is no Manastash or Arc'teryx – its inspired view of the outdoors pulls from mid-century style and vintage, timeless menswear design, taking cues from the outdoors, not tackling it.

The rich colors that fill Britain's natural landscapes serve the perfect complement to the abstract landscapes of artist Liz Dexheimer, both of which are cherry-picked to render the collection's modern, exaggerated silhouettes.

Acting as a direct continuation of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, King & Tuckfield's Fall/Winter 2022 delivery is rich in color and texture – featuring patterned toweling polo shirts, oversized sleeves, wide-leg pants, a silky two-piece floral shirt and pants, and the collection's standout piece in a two-tone wool overcoat.

Each piece comes rendered in a range of tones, with greens through purples, blues, and orange-browns. Fabrications include GOTS-Certified and recycled cotton and a series of natural fibers produced to ensure minimal waste, with leftover material repurposed into unique one-off styles.

While you wait for King & Tuckfield Fall/Winter 2022 to roll out, you can shop the latest products online now.