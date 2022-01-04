Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Reebok Hits the Trail With a size? Exclusive Two-Piece

Written by Sam Cole
size? / @magphoto__
1 / 5

Brand: size? x Reebok

Model: Club C and Zig Kinetica "Trail"

Release Date: Available now

Price: £75-110 (approx. $101-148)

Buy: online at size?

Editor's Notes: Where sneakers are concerned, size? is no regular retailer. Over the best part of two decades, the community-focused store has delivered some of the sneaker industry's best collaborations, exclusive colorways, and packs. 

Its UK-focused perspective has ensured some of the nation's most favored silhouettes have been treated with particular care, such as the Nike Air Max 90, Reebok Club C, and adidas Originals Gazelle. 

What has made colorways and packs from size? so successful is its commitment to developing strong themes and working them into every part of the final product. 

The latest example of this meticulous creative vision comes courtesy of Reebok a two-piece, which focalizes the Zig Kinetica and timeless Club C.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Dubbed the "Trail Pack," this two-strong selection is an invitation to step outdoors and explore the natural world. A true celebration of streetwear's adoption of outdoor brands – the infiltration of Gorpcore – the pack arrives with a visual treatment from @114.index

On offer are two silhouettes that are wildly distinct from one another. The first, the classic Club C, has been rendered with ripstop paneling and Bosnian-stitched side panels. 

The Zig Kinetica boasts all of the technical prowess that the outdoors demands, thanks to its hard-wearing Vibram outsole and reinforced toe and heel. 

Both silhouettes have been dressed in a nature-inspired, mineral color palette. On the Club C, this means varied shades of green with a touch of beige and a mixture of beige, brown, and black on the Zig Kinetica. 

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

