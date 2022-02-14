From KITH & Advisory Board Crystals With Love
Kith and Advisory Board Crystals shake hands once again for a new collaboration that's perfectly timed for Valentine's Day.
Advisory Board Crystals welcomes you to "TriBeCa Arts Club," a collection for the cool kids in dope threads.
Fresh off a SS22 collection featuring the legendary Steve Buscemi, KITH links up with ABC to show some love to NYC, specifically the plush Tribeca neighborhood and its deep-pocketed denizens.
The duo reimagines Milton Friedman's iconic "I Love NY" message into an "I Love ABC" design on hoodie and jogger coordinates. Included in the design, a Swarovski crystal-adorned "KITH" nestles in the middle of an outline-embellished, bold red heart, culminating the essence of the collaboration.
"Join the club, we've got jackets" gets a literal meaning in this art club as a varsity jacket sports co-branded patchwork and embroidery.
The collaboration includes holographic box logo pullovers and crewneck t-shirts as well, revealing a trippy KITH-ABC. logo mashup.
While that caps the KITH x ABC offering, Advisory Board Crystals has another club meeting scheduled, and a dress code is in place.
The brand plans to deliver a wider rollout of apparel and accessories made entirely from Japanese fabric with a Salt Bae sprinkle of more Swarovski crystals.
Ripstop nylon members-style jackets couple with classic tailored suits. Luxe florals and laid-back checkered prints further authorize this fresh collection through shirt-trouser sets and outerwear.
The chef's kiss piece? Essential for the approaching warmer days, the white mesh shorts feature a contrasting black, cursive 3D-effect ABC in soutache.
Advisory Board Crystals' collection will also include eyewear and jewelry, balancing with your cozy ensembles as concluding touches.
KITH x ABC releases on February 14 at KITH's website and shops. The rest of the "TriBeCa Arts Club" collection will release on February 23 on Advisory Board Crystals' webstore.