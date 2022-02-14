Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

From KITH & Advisory Board Crystals With Love

Written by Morgan Smith in Culture
Kith
1 / 25

Kith and Advisory Board Crystals shake hands once again for a new collaboration that's perfectly timed for Valentine's Day.

Advisory Board Crystals welcomes you to "TriBeCa Arts Club," a collection for the cool kids in dope threads.

Fresh off a SS22 collection featuring the legendary Steve Buscemi, KITH links up with ABC to show some love to NYC, specifically the plush Tribeca neighborhood and its deep-pocketed denizens.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The duo reimagines Milton Friedman's iconic "I Love NY" message into an "I Love ABC" design on hoodie and jogger coordinates. Included in the design, a Swarovski crystal-adorned "KITH" nestles in the middle of an outline-embellished, bold red heart, culminating the essence of the collaboration.

"Join the club, we've got jackets" gets a literal meaning in this art club as a varsity jacket sports co-branded patchwork and embroidery.

The collaboration includes holographic box logo pullovers and crewneck t-shirts as well, revealing a trippy KITH-ABC. logo mashup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

While that caps the KITH x ABC offering, Advisory Board Crystals has another club meeting scheduled, and a dress code is in place.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The brand plans to deliver a wider rollout of apparel and accessories made entirely from Japanese fabric with a Salt Bae sprinkle of more Swarovski crystals.

Ripstop nylon members-style jackets couple with classic tailored suits. Luxe florals and laid-back checkered prints further authorize this fresh collection through shirt-trouser sets and outerwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The chef's kiss piece? Essential for the approaching warmer days, the white mesh shorts feature a contrasting black, cursive 3D-effect ABC in soutache.

Advisory Board Crystals' collection will also include eyewear and jewelry, balancing with your cozy ensembles as concluding touches.

KITH x ABC releases on February 14 at KITH's website and shops. The rest of the "TriBeCa Arts Club" collection will release on February 23 on Advisory Board Crystals' webstore.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Jil SanderRib Knit Cardigan Medium Purple
$895.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Hatton LabsOpal Fruits Pearl Bracelet Multi
$435.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Jil SanderPlastron Bib Red
$355.00
Available in:
Sold out
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Football Jerseys? Try Football Suits
  • Kith Made New Balance’s All-New Dad Shoe a Gorgeous Elderly Icon
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • A Kithmas Miracle! Not One But TWO All-New Tech'd-up Salmon Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now