Kith and Advisory Board Crystals shake hands once again for a new collaboration that's perfectly timed for Valentine's Day.

Advisory Board Crystals welcomes you to "TriBeCa Arts Club," a collection for the cool kids in dope threads.

Fresh off a SS22 collection featuring the legendary Steve Buscemi, KITH links up with ABC to show some love to NYC, specifically the plush Tribeca neighborhood and its deep-pocketed denizens.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The duo reimagines Milton Friedman's iconic "I Love NY" message into an "I Love ABC" design on hoodie and jogger coordinates. Included in the design, a Swarovski crystal-adorned "KITH" nestles in the middle of an outline-embellished, bold red heart, culminating the essence of the collaboration.

"Join the club, we've got jackets" gets a literal meaning in this art club as a varsity jacket sports co-branded patchwork and embroidery.

The collaboration includes holographic box logo pullovers and crewneck t-shirts as well, revealing a trippy KITH-ABC. logo mashup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

While that caps the KITH x ABC offering, Advisory Board Crystals has another club meeting scheduled, and a dress code is in place.

The brand plans to deliver a wider rollout of apparel and accessories made entirely from Japanese fabric with a Salt Bae sprinkle of more Swarovski crystals.

Ripstop nylon members-style jackets couple with classic tailored suits. Luxe florals and laid-back checkered prints further authorize this fresh collection through shirt-trouser sets and outerwear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The chef's kiss piece? Essential for the approaching warmer days, the white mesh shorts feature a contrasting black, cursive 3D-effect ABC in soutache.

Advisory Board Crystals' collection will also include eyewear and jewelry, balancing with your cozy ensembles as concluding touches.

KITH x ABC releases on February 14 at KITH's website and shops. The rest of the "TriBeCa Arts Club" collection will release on February 23 on Advisory Board Crystals' webstore.