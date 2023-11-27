Sign up to never miss a drop
KITH's Braided Birkenstocks Are Bluntly Beautiful

in SneakersWords By Jake Silbert

KITH's Birkenstock drops have evolved beautifully over the past few years. What began as a few experiments in thematic pattern play and stylized resortwear has evolved into the best KITH x Birkenstock collaboration yet.

Yup, it's not even out yet but I'm already calling KITH's braided Birkenstock London sandal the best thing that the two have ever created. Sue me.

Ostensibly a textural update to the timeless Birkenstock clog, KITH's London collab effectively opens up the otherwise closed-toe shoe with a staggeringly cool woven upper. Simple as. That's all it takes when you're working off of a base as good as the Birkenstock London.

The KITH Birkenstock London comes in a couple flavors of beige or black and is also offered in winterized and ordinary iterations. That is, some of the sandals sport shearling-lined footbeds intended to make winter somewhat tolerable on the tootsies and others wear the classic cork insole indicative of a Birkenstock sandal.

Otherwise, we're dealing with pretty classic Birkenstock Londons, save for that excellent braided detailing.

Birkenstock has long dabbled in winterized footwear but leave it to KITH to come up with a shoe as thoughtful as it is tasteful. True best of both worlds situation here, Hannah Montana style.

Neither KITH nor founder Ronnie Fieg, who initially teased the shoes, has confirmed the braided Birkenstocks' release date but I'd say it's safe to expect these bad boys to arrive around the time that KITH launches the second delivery of its Winter 2023 collection in early December.

