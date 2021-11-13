We Broke Down Every Single Piece From KITH's Massive FW21 Collection

From sweat sets to Converse, KITH knows how to celebrate a birthday. That's right, Ronnie Fieg's omnipresent apparel imprint and retail empire turned 10 this year and though there are still some surprises left in store, KITH's Fall/Winter 2021 collection is the crown jewel of Fieg's anniversary celebrations.

Weighing in at a whopping 286 pieces — including men's and women's mainline fare, new Kith Classics, and accessories — FW21 is the most expansive and, arguably, best KITH collection to date.

It's got the KITH classics, like layerable coats, insulating overshirts, and easy trousers, but FW21 also displays a sense of maturity that demonstrates the growth experience by Fieg and his team over the past decade.

From humble beginnings with the Mercer Pant — a bonafide sneakerhead classic — KITH's designs have since evolved into honest-to-goodness ready-to-wear, encompassing all aspects of the wardrobe. Its line includes everything from entry-level items for the guys who just want to show off their kicks to advanced statement pieces worthy of fashion week flexing.

More than a mere box logo, KITH's clothing line is as good as it's ever been. We got early access to parse the pieces and they're all broken down below for your viewing pleasure.

Outerwear

Ayyy, KITH's walkin' here! Fieg is proud to be a New Yorker and his latest selection of outerwear is material proof: just behold the breadth of Yankees logos. The outerwear selection also includes a patchworked shearling jacket that Fieg describes as his favorite item that KITH has ever made. No surprise there, this thing's a beast. Even the classic overcoats, chore jackets, padded shirts, and zippered fleeces are tanks, though, fitted with fabrics sourced from Italy and realized in neutral tones and plaid patterns.

Tops

Even if you live in the burbs, you can still set your sights on the great outdoors with KITH's graphic cardigans, sweaters, and fleece quarter-zips. Their contemporary cuts are softened by intarsia-printed imagery of rustic cabins, mountain ranges, and forests for a very visceral fall feel. Similarly, KITH's trim cable knits are anything but elderly and there's a spread of desaturated turtlenecks and hoodies stitched with a KITH script logo to epitomize subtle sophistication.

Knitwear

Remember when Adam Driver wore a fisherman sweater in the House of Gucci trailer and effectively broke the #menswear internet? Well, now you can do the same among your friend group. KITH’s knitwear line-up is packing some serious heat, both literally and figuratively, with wholesome cardigan prints also included. For something a little more street, check out the pinstripe Yankees number that should be worn while enjoying a glass of Scotch in hand at all times.

Pants

Do we really need to say anything else about sweatpants at this moment in time? Probably not, but KITH’s FW21 efforts just hit differently. Name a better material to lounge in when it’s snowing out than velour? For when you do venture out, it’s a choice between combat pants or some smart trousers, crease included as it always should be.

Footwear

Kith and Birkenstock are back with a fourth installment of their co-branded Arizona and Boston models, while also introducing the London silhouette for the first time ever. With premium suede and cozy shearling utilized throughout, these aren’t your average Birks. In other words, don’t waste them as a gift to someone these holidays.

