EXCLUSIVE: Merry KITHmas to One and All!

Ah, Christmas. A time of pleasure and joy; to celebrate with loved ones; to sing, dance, eat, laugh, and cry. Between shopping for gifts and carving the turkey, the season's best moments are shared. KITH knows the vibes – the proof is in the pudding with the third edition of its annual Kithmas collection.

Regardless of how prepared you are, whether you fancy yourself somewhat of a Santa (or Grinch, no judgment), Christmas is the season of admin. There's plenty to prepare; the best bits? Presents and games, of course.

KITH

KITH certainly knows how to celebrate the festive period. For three Christmases, Ronnie Fieg's famed brand has ensured the provision of everything that you need to make your holidays full of KITH magic.

Sure, clothes come into the equation, but there's far more to making December the most memorable month of the year.

KITH

This year's Kithmas is a family affair, as the brand calls on its catalog of collaborators to develop a series of co-branded products perfect as stocking fillers. The 80s style assortment welcomes the likes of Big Piano, Braun, Scrabble, and Jenga, as well as Warner Bros, Yeti, Swarovski, and DS & Durga.

Delving into the collection, you may think yourself lost in Aladdin's cave of wonders. Between Swarovski ornaments, candles, stockings, Scrabble, Jenga, YETI rambler bottles, and an assortment of kitchen goods, you're spoilt for choice.

KITH

Of course, the collection, which launches as a series of drops online and in-store from December 9 to 11, comes complete with KITH winter warmers, such as Christmas jumpers, beanies, gloves, and more, to keep you stylistically as fresh as your Kithmas set up.