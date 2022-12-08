Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

EXCLUSIVE: Merry KITHmas to One and All!

Written by Sam Cole in Style
KITH
1 / 10

Ah, Christmas. A time of pleasure and joy; to celebrate with loved ones; to sing, dance, eat, laugh, and cry. Between shopping for gifts and carving the turkey, the season's best moments are shared. KITH knows the vibes – the proof is in the pudding with the third edition of its annual Kithmas collection.

Regardless of how prepared you are, whether you fancy yourself somewhat of a Santa (or Grinch, no judgment), Christmas is the season of admin. There's plenty to prepare; the best bits? Presents and games, of course.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

KITH certainly knows how to celebrate the festive period. For three Christmases, Ronnie Fieg's famed brand has ensured the provision of everything that you need to make your holidays full of KITH magic.

Sure, clothes come into the equation, but there's far more to making December the most memorable month of the year.

This year's Kithmas is a family affair, as the brand calls on its catalog of collaborators to develop a series of co-branded products perfect as stocking fillers. The 80s style assortment welcomes the likes of Big Piano, Braun, Scrabble, and Jenga, as well as Warner Bros, Yeti, Swarovski, and DS & Durga.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Delving into the collection, you may think yourself lost in Aladdin's cave of wonders. Between Swarovski ornaments, candles, stockings, Scrabble, Jenga, YETI rambler bottles, and an assortment of kitchen goods, you're spoilt for choice.

Of course, the collection, which launches as a series of drops online and in-store from December 9 to 11, comes complete with KITH winter warmers, such as Christmas jumpers, beanies, gloves, and more, to keep you stylistically as fresh as your Kithmas set up.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Ralph Lauren x FortniteLong Sleeve Sweatshirt Blue
$315.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyNew York Line Short Sleeve Jersey Light Grey
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Mizuno x HighsnobietyWave Rider 10 White/Red
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Final Touch
  • Vibe Check with Trident: Level Up
  • Vibe Check with Trident: First Impressions
  • Boosted By Impressively Cool Partners, On Quietly Became a Sneaker Collab Power Player
  • A Kithmas Miracle! Not One But TWO All-New Tech'd-up Salmon Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now