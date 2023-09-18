KITH's New Balance 1700s Said "O, Canada!"

KITH founder Ronnie Fieg took to Instagram to reveal the first looks at KITH's New Balance 1700 sneakers, arriving in two colorways: bright red and white.

Fieg's caption? Just a Canadian flag emoji.

KITH's New Balance 1700 pack borrows its bright palette from Canada's national flag, with the rich hues dressing the shoes' suede uppers. However, the flag's famous maple leaf appears absent from the shoe. Darn.

On the insole, New Balance and KITH's logos meet, hinting that the 1700s are yet another team-up from the pair.

With KITH's Canada-inspired New Balance 1700s in view, this may be a sign that we're inching closer to the launch of KITH's Toronto flagship.

IYCMI: KITH is rumored to open a new storefront in the Canadian city. Throughout 2023, KITH has quietly teased the forthcoming location by way of t-shirts listing all KITH stores (Toronto included at the very end) and super rare collaborative X-Men comics featuring the Toronto store's apparent layout.

We've heard "September 2023" thrown around as a speculated launch date of KITH Toronto. And there are still two weeks left in the month — and now, a pair of Canadian New Balances. We wouldn't be surprised if KITH's New Balance 1700 pack ends up as a KITH Toronto exclusive release.

Regardless, keep your eyes peeled for updates — and other Canada-like hints — from KITH and Mr. Fieg.