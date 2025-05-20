Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers

New Balance’s barefoot Minimus sneaker line is expanding. The trail shoe turned fashionable slim sneaker is welcoming its latest addition. 

The New Balance M10L features a wild mix of textures and trail-ready features including a thick diamond mesh base providing the shoe ample texture. Meanwhile, up front, a three-layer toe guard and rugged AT TREAD outsole hold it down when the terrain gets difficult.

Shop New Balance MT10L
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But all this tech is packaged in a clean beige look (akin to Nike’s signature “Sail” colorway) that makes the busy shoe appear somewhat minimal.

New Balance
1 / 4

Releasing on May 21 for $130, this isn’t the first time New Balance has played such a trick. This newest M10L follows hot on the heels of a similarly pared-back, all-black counterpart.   

This duo of New Balance M10L sneakers, the first non-collaboration models to hit shop floors, has promptly brought the slim shoe further into the limelight. But they didn’t just appear out of nowhere. 

It’s the latest evolution of the brand’s Minimus line, which first dropped in the early 2010s as a line of slim-shaped silhouettes, natural foot splays, and Vibram soles. The original Minimus was New Balance’s understated answer to the barefoot movement, less weird than FiveFingers, more wearable than most of the barefoot niche. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Now, more than a decade later, the M10L arrives a modern rendition of the original Minimus Trail 10. And it’s a timely return, given that shoes are quickly becoming slimmer than ever.  

SHOP NEW BALANCE

MORE
Multiple colors
New Balance860v2 Arctic Grey
$101.75
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes
New Balance8040
$160.00
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
New Balance1906R
$175.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Isn't a Grey New Balance Dad Shoe! It's a Highly Engineered Skate Shoe
  • The Junya Watanabe x New Balance Shoe That Doesn't Look Like Junya Watanabe or New Balance
  • In Its Fashion Era, New Balance's Barely-There Shoes Have Never Looked Better
  • This Beautiful New Balance Skate Shoe Is Built to Take a (Psychic) Beating
  • Joe Freshgoods' Most Coveted New Balance Shoe Aged Beautifully
What To Read Next
  • Wales Bonner's Next Great adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Suede Stepper
  • Nike’s Techy Retro Runner, Made Perfectly Pastel
  • Finally, Naruto Chuck Taylors
  • Just an Idea From Paris, Brought to Tokyo by Sarah Andelman
  • BREAKING NEWS: Highsnobiety Has Been Hacked! (No, Seriously)
  • In a "Sail" Colorway, New Balance’s Barefoot Shoe Has Never Been Cleaner
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now