Highsnobiety
KITH's New Balance 998 Is Also a Frank Lloyd Wright Collab (!)

Written by Highsnobiety in Sneakers
kith-new-balance-998-2023 (16)
KITH
KITH and New Balance we've seen before but KITH, New Balance, and Frank Lloyd Wright? That's a new one. But here we are, beholding Ronnie Fieg's "Broadacre City" New Balance 998, inspired by the legendary architect's sketches for a conceptual city of the future.

Yep, this KITH x New Balance collaboration was directly inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's plans for Broadacre City, so much so that the accompanying editorial for the special sneaker was shot in Scottsdale, Arizona, on-location at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation HQ and modeled by the staff who work there.

It's a beautiful shoot, with the natural light playing off the New Balance 998's two versatile, spring-friendly colorways.

There's only one way to get one of the two KITH x Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation x New Balance 998 sneakers: download the KITH app and register for the drawing that begins on April 14 and ends April 16.

Winners will be chosen and charged for the pair they selected on April 17

kith-new-balance-998-2023 (12)
KITH
The KITH and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's New Balance 998 was first seen in late March on the cover of Shoes Master, a prolific Japanese sneaker magazine that frequently reveals new shoes and only publishes at the end of March and September (well, one down).

Previous Shoes Master magazine covers have debuted previously unseen kicks from the likes of Supreme and, yes, KITH

Against a red backdrop, KITH's new New Balances are quite colorful, boasting shades of peach, mint green, brown, red, and mustard yellow.

Kith is fresh off a sought-after release with Clarks and adidas and a new store opening in Brooklyn, an entirely separate architectural feat from this Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation partnership.

