A Kithmas Miracle! Not One But TWO All-New Tech'd-up Salmon Sneakers

Kith's Salomon collaborations have typically been quite quiet compared to its heavy-hitting Birkenstock, New Balance, and adidas team-ups but Kithmas 2024 shakes things up a bit. Here, Kith is debuting not one but TWO all-new Salomon collaborations as part of a slick seasonal collection.

The Salomon XT-4K and XT-Voyager are releasing for Kithmas 2024, two fresh technical shoes steeped in trail history.

Imagery of Kith's latest Salomon collaborations first leaked online in the days leading up to the official Kithmas 2024 reveal, though first looks at the sneakers were actually debuted back in September via Japanese magazine Shoes Master.

But better views only came in December, just before Kith debuted its new Salomon shoes in line with the forthcoming pre-2025 release date.

The Kith x Salomon XT-4k is a remix of the existing — and hugely popular — Salomon XT-4, a retro trail runner that's been updated with new colorways and ample Kith branding.

But there's also the Salomon XT-Voyager, an even more distinct model based on the Adventure 7 sneaker released back in 1994.

Both models are grippy and tough, retaining their trail shoe origins but transformed into flex-worthy statement shoes by classically crisp Kith colorways: Clean white bases, primary colors for accent pop.

The Kith x Salomon sneakers drop as part of the expansive Kithmas 2024 collection, itself packed with collaborations as different as Bose (speakers) and Sesame Street (plush figures, kid's clothing).

Expect a typically limited release and a swift sell-out both online and at Kith's flagship stores.

It's as strong a way as ever to cap 2024, another banger year for Kith, one packed with so many collaborative shoes that Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's yearly recap comprised dozens of disparate shoes.