Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Kylie Jenner's Son Finally Has a Name

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

Kylie Jenner has finally settled on a name for her 11-month-old son. The nepo baby formerly known as Wolf now goes by Aire (pronounced "Air," in case you didn't get that).

Jenner's prolonged baby-naming journey began last February, after she and ex Travis Scott welcomed their second child. The celeb couple initially christened said child Wolf, a moniker that didn't stand the test of time. The next month, Jenner — who most recently attended Schiaparelli's couture show wearing a faux lion head — took to Instagram Stories to clarify that "our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore," adding that she and Scott "really didn’t feel like it was him." (No word on what Wolf felt about the change.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
View external content

In September, the reality TV star told James Corden that, legally, her son's name was still Wolf — she was just "waiting" to decide on the perfect moniker for her baby. Four months later, Jenner has finally settled on Aire, the atmospheric counterpart to her drizzly daughter, Stormi.  Jenner announced the news on Instagram, setting things in stone once and for all (for an influencer, going IG official is about as serious as you can get).

While you might chuckle at the creative leaps and bounds Jenner took to land on the name Aire, let's be fair: It's slightly less ridiculous than Saint (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 7-year-old), Audio Science (Shannyn Sossaman's son), and Æ A-12 (Elon Musk and Grimes' offspring).

Congrats, Aire, on finally having a name!

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPReversible Shearling Jacket Brown
$3,345.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ASICSGEL-TRABUCO TERRA SPS Black
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HO HO COCOMit Allem Cap Grey
$50.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Wavy New Non-Air Max Is a Futuristic Flat Shoe
  • The New Levi’s Jeans Are So Destroyed That They Come Pre-Patched
  • A Ma Maniére's Luxe Leather Nike Air Maxes, Made in the Name of Love (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Insanely Fire "Volcano" Air Max Sneaker Finally Erupts
  • Nike’s Bubble-tastic, Most Advanced Air Max Is (Finally) Arriving
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now