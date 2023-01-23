Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Everyone's Roaring Mad at Kylie Jenner's Lion Head Dress (Except PETA)

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

This article was published on January 23, 2023 and updated on January 24

Love her or hate her, you can't deny that Kylie Jenner is literally wearing a giant, stuffed lion's head.

That's it, that's the tweet. Or the TikTok, we should say.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

At Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, held during the haute couture shows at Paris Fashion Week on January 23, Kylie Jenner was spotted wearing a dress with a stuffed lion's head worn around her shoulders.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's as crazy as it sounds so perhaps it bears repeating: Kylie Jenner is wearing a giant, stuffed lion's head over her dress.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Designed by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, Jenner's lion's head shawl — hand-sculpted, painted, and decorated with manmade materials, according to Schiaparelli — wasn't even the wildest look worn to the runway show.

Just look at Doja Cat's getup!

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

This is all par for the course as far as Schiaparelli goes.

Every season, the house draws attendees wearing some of the wildest outfits seen all Fashion Week, epitomized by Schiaparelli fans like Cardi B and, of course, Doja Cat.

Still, Kylie Jenner's lion head — which she was seen petting prior to the show — may take the cake as far as "wild" dresses go (literally! 'cuz it's a lion!).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Not since the heyday of Lady Gaga or Björk have we witnessed this kind of truly bonkers statement dressing and, frankly, it's pretty undeniable in terms of sheer spectacle.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Paris Fashion Week is all about the ludicrous ensembles, despite this season's prevailing mood of normalcy, so crazy "look at me" outfits are not too shocking.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Or are they?

Despite the disclaimer Schiaparelli used for its Instagram posts revealing the look — "NO ANIMALS WERE HARMED IN MAKING THIS LOOK." — backlash was swift.

A flood of comments complaining about the commodification of animals and the implicit meaning behind the designs immediately took over Schiaparelli's social media pages.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The vibe is "Wrong on so many levels," according to one top comment. "Whether it’s fake or not, it promotes animal cruelty," said another. Fashion publication Purple even purported that "Those amazing dresses are glamorizing safaris and glorifying wild animal hunting," even though the designs are a reference to the three symbolic beasts within Dante's Inferno.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Likely not the reaction Schiaparelli, Roseberr, or Jenner was expecting.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Another surprise reaction: PETA doesn't actually mind the dresses.

“Kylie, Naomi and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism,” PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement, calling the manmade animal heads"fabulously innovative."

If PETA thinks the so-called scandal isn't a big deal, you've really gotta reconsider the stuff making you angry.

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Dries van NotenNaldo Cardigan Red
$820.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marni x Carhartt WIPFloral Trousers Green
$470.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Vans x Timberland6-Inch Boot Black
$250.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Something About Oakley’s Insane Over-The-Head Glasses Is Different
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
  • Aimé Leon Dore's Beautiful New Balance Dad Shoes Are Worth the Wait
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now