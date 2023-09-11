Sign up to never miss a drop
For a Secretive Couple, Kylie & Timothée Sure Do Smooch a Lot

in CultureWords By Jake Silbert

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship was one of the worst-kept secrets in Hollywood, or New York, or wherever they met. Now, it's one of the most amusingly visible ones: since Kylie and Timmy effectively have made their situation official, those darn kids just can't keep their hands off each other.

Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, basically went public in early September at, where else, a Beyoncé concert. The two were seen embracing, smooching, and smoking, which honestly might've been the craziest part of the whole thing.

Lest you forget that celebrities are in a different class than us mere mortals, Timothée Chalamet casually smoked a cigarette during a Beyoncé concert at SoFi Stadium.

But Kylie and Timothée also packed it on during the concert — you can tell that I'm an old, old man because I still say "pack it on" — as if to say, "Look out world! A new, famously hot couple is here!" Look on our vintage Margiela and despair.

This comes after literal months of are-they-aren't-they, with Chalamet's car seen at Jenner's house and the pair spotted on a stroll through a park. Now, they're practically grinding on each other in public.

Now that's what I call "Love on Top," am I right folks!

Just like the similarly eyebrow-raising relationship epitomized by Kylie's sister Kendall and Bad Bunny, Kylie x Timothée — Kimothée? Timolie? — is fascinating just by virtue of it existing.

Like, how'd they get together? What do they have in common? What do they talk about? Is Kylie just attracted to silly li'l guys? Do they share similarly bad taste in pizza?

At least they make a cute couple, even with all the kissing.

As they're still in their honeymoon phase, as well, the pair have delivered unto us some genuinely sweet moments, like Timothée letting Kylie lead the way up the stairs to the Beyoncé-viewing platform reserved for VIP guests and Timothée shooting pics of Kylie while they cuddled at the US Open on September 10.

They were sitting behind Molly Ringwald and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from The Bear, no less. Dream blunt rotation, if you ask me!

Again, impressive how visible Kylie and Timothée have been in light of their furtive early days.

Perhaps they're both just embracing the freedom of finally being able to love out in the open. Why not, you're only young and hot once! And then you're just old and hot. And rich. Hmmm. Hard life.

Kylie and Timothée were also seen together, though not quite as overtly, at the New York Fashion Week parties held in September by designer and longtime Timothée pal Haider Ackermann.

They were both at Ackermann's Augustinus Bader launch and birthday dinner, specifically but they mostly kept their hands to themselves. Respectful that they didn't gift Ackermann the sight of their tongues.

It's important to remember that Ackermann is the key that unlocked the Kylie x Timmy rumors back in January, when the pair showed up together to the Jean Paul Gaultier couture show that Ackermann designed.

So perhaps we can thank Ackermann for bringing the two together, assuming we ought to thank anyone for two young, rich, pretty people dating at all.

At least Kylie and Timothée's union is being fêted more enthusiastically by social media than the typical Jenner-Kardashian love life. Perhaps it helps that Kylie is actually pretty cool now.

