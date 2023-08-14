Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Wore the Same Pants to Drink & Drake

Attention to any folks dwelling under rocks: Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are officially dating and have been for a hot minute. That fact initially sent shudders up the spines of Bad Bunny's fanbase but the couple seems happy enough together and, well, it's been long enough. Surely stans wouldn't hold a grudge this long... surely.

Meanwhile, Jenner and Bad Bunny have already taken things to the next level by stepping out in couple's outfits, which you can probably take as indication of deeper commitment. Well, whatever commitment comes from buying identical designer clothes.

Late on August 13, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny made the latest in a series of surprising public appearances — in the relationship's early days, it was quite rare to get clear photos of the couple — as they headed to one of Drake's "It's All a Blur" tour stops in Los Angeles.

Yes, they were having fun. Yes, they were wearing matching black leather pants. Yes, they were a little bit drunk — okay, judging from their intimate, smooch-y dancing during Drake's set, maybe more than a little bit.

Anyways, clothing-wise, this is interesting because we're well aware that both Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner enjoy themselves some fancy leather layering pieces and we've even seen the duo dress in complementary leather looks but this marks the debut of the identical Jenner-Bunny Leather Moment.

Maybe they're even the same leather pants, just in different sizes! Skies the limit when your wardrobe can include luxury items from any brand on the planet.

Jenner and Bad Bunny even wore heeled shoes and sleeveless tops to further match, though Bad Bunny's typically workwear-leaning outerwear obscured the shirt he wore underneath.

This couple's outfit thing may be the start of something more meaningful. The couple that dresses the same shares the fame, right? Maybe?