Everyone's Shocked By Kylie & Travis' Baby Name Change

Written by Highsnobiety in Culture

When Kylie Jenner announced that she was pregnant with her and Travis Scott's second child, fans were locked into the journey, chasing every nugget of information about the baby. More than anything, Travis and Kylie's possible name selection stirred up quite the storm, considering the strength of Stormi's name – no pun intended.

Unlike their firstborn, the arrival of Travis and Kylie's second child was somewhat the center of social media-led controversy. Before the couple could make an official name announcement following the baby's birth, the birth certificate was leaked online, confirming they'd chosen Wolf for their son.

Despite being born over a year ago, on February 22, 2022, child and its weirdly flippant name selection have both remained the center of a social media circus.

Seemingly due to the name leaking online before they could announce it officially, Kylie took to Instagram to announce they'd be changing their son's name from Wolf as "it really didn’t feel like it was him."

In an episode of The Kardashians Hulu series, Kylie explained: “Wolf was never on our list, it was actually something Khloé suggested and I liked the name – it just wasn’t him.”

Earlier this year, the pair let fans know that Wolf would now be known as Aire. Fast forward to now, it's been revealed that the pair have legally filed the change.

It's just that easy to change something that a child will have to live with forever!

While there's not much else to it currently, users on Twitter have certainly filled their boots, reacting to the announcement as you'd expect: jokes, lots of jokes.

Good thing this kid will never have to worry about going to a public school — can't imagine a kid whose name has been treated with as much dignity as a profile picture getting much respect.

