Lady Gaga As Harley Quinn Is Already Iconic

We're all little monsters, puddin'.

Todd Phillip's Joker: Folie à Deux officially started filming, revealing first glimpses at Lady Gaga in costume as Harley Quinn.

While filming a scene on the New York State Supreme Court building's steps again, Gaga wore a floral mini dress and black fur coat with those same ripped harlequin tights from yesterday's look.

With the camera rolling, Gaga stops to kiss a woman in the crowd, whose holding a newspaper that reads "Crazy in Love" revealing Harley Quinn as the Joker's "new love." Iconic!

Co-star Joaquin Phoenix, who plays Arthur Fleck (the Joker), joined the musician for day two on set in NYC (DC's Gotham City, FYI).

On March 25, Gaga caused quite a frenzy as she blessed us with an initial reveal of herself dressed up as Harley Quinn. The look? A bright scarlet red jacket, a harlequin top and tights, and a black leather skirt.

Her blonde hair was slicked back, exposing browning roots. Subtle jester eye makeup and a pop of red on the lip comprised her beauty look. A serious face to show us that she was very much in character.

One tweeter summed up this moment best: "This isn’t Harley Quinn. It’s just Lady Gaga in clown makeup and a jester suit, which is why this will be the best movie ever."

Gaga's look was indeed very toned down compared to the bold, gimmicky wardrobe worn by the comic book character and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. But I'm pretty sure that's the point.

The latest Gotham stories are much darker and made to feel more realistic. Take The Batman, for instance, the Joker's makeup from the deleted scene is much more terrifying, while the Penguin looks like an average scary mob boss.

They even reduced Catwoman's famously sexy getup to a fitted motorcycle-worthy jumpsuit and a mask with hardly noticeable cat ears.

In the first Joker, the villain ditches his famed purple suit for something less costumey: a rust red look with hints of orange and green. While filming for the sequel on March 26, his suit was straight brown.

I say all this to say: Gaga's Harley Quinn outfit is more than fitting for the Joker sequel. Of course, that won't stop a few folks from expressing their grievances with the wardrobe department.

Regardless, the overall reaction to Gaga in costume as Harley Quinn has been pretty positive (the Gaga Hive is going wild over it). "She's serving your honor" and "Margot WHO???" were just some of the reactions, alongside the much expected flood of "Mother" comments.

Many are also already predicting award noms for the musician-slash-actress — and the film hasn't even received a release date yet!

Honestly, I can't blame them. It's Gaga, people. She nails pretty much all of her roles (A Star Is Born, House of Gucci, American Horror Story).

Back in July, Phillips teased the script for Joker: Folie à Deux and confirmed the return of Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

Following word that Lady Gaga would star in the film (which might be a musical, by the way), Phillips later teased a shot of Phoenix and Gaga in a chaotic-looking embrace on Valentine's Day.

Joker: Folie à Deux is expected to release on October 4, 2024, right in time for Halloween. Though we might be singing and enjoying dance numbers in the spirit of the spooky season.