Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

After being selected as one of the competition's eight finalists, Lagos Space Programme went on to take the 2023 International Woolmark Prize home.

The Lagos-based brand by Adeju Thompson is described as a conceptual non-binary design label. Centered on ready-to-wear, its offerings are high-end; and, while rooted in Nigerian cultural references, often explore multiple parallel concepts at once to build broader ideas.

For its International Woolmark Prize collection, it embarked on an exploration of Merino wool, utilizing it in the tailoring of its pieces.

The panel of expert panel of judges comprised of Alessandro Sartori, Carine Roitfeld, Caroline de Maigret, Elizabeth von der Goltz, Francesco Risso, John Roberts, Pieter Mulier, Salehe Bembury, Shaway Yeh, Sinéad Burke, Tim Blanks, and Tyler Mitchell selected Lagos Space Programme as their winner for its beautiful craftwork and completeness.

Commenting on their selection as winner, Adeju Thompson said: "It's a life changing opportunity."

Further to Lagos Space Programme's win, Denmark's A. ROEGE HOVE was awarded the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation after impressing judges with a collection that paid close attention to supply chain and manufacturing processes.

Additionally, the Amsterdam-based textile studio BYBORRE took home the 2023 Supply Chain Award.

As part of their awards, Lagos Space Programme and A. ROEGE HOVE will collect AU$200,000 and AU$100,000 respectively, as well as ongoing support from the industry and Woolmark Prize retail partners.