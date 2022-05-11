Alright Land Rover, Hand Over the Keys to the 2023 Range Rover Sport

Those pennies you've been saving to get a hole of your sneaker grails? Forget about it, Land Rover just unveiled the 2023 Range Rover Sport, and suddenly, there's only one grail to be had.

If there's one thing I know about the UK, it's that we love a Land Rover – Defenders and Range Rover Sports in particular. All of you that have grown up in rural towns beyond the borders of major cities will know exactly what I mean – Costa Coffee, two big handfuls of pubs, and plenty of cars too big for the roads on which they live.

Even in the likely event that you've never seen one of these motors put to the test under the conditions for which they were made, they're a sight to marvel at – especially the newer, sleeker iterations.

The Range Rover's sportier sibling is a beautiful set of wheels that has undergone an impressive evolution since its debut in 2005. Newer models of the Sport, such as the 2023 iteration, are distinctly more streamlined and softer-edged than their earlier counterparts, creating a vehicle that is unique from the boxier, more beastly Range Rover.

Bolstered by its agile aesthetic, the 2023 model boasts a new styling housing for four new powertrain options for the US market: a mild-hybrid 3.0L turbocharged inline-six with 355 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, a "Dynamic" version of the same engine with 395 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, a plug-in hybrid 3.0L turbocharged inline-six with 434 hp and 619 lb-ft of torque, and a range-topping 4.4L twin-turbo V8 with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque.

As you'd expect from any modern luxury SUV, the interior is as sleek and impressive as the exterior and anything you'll find under the hood. This latest update comes complete with 22-way heated and ventilated seats, improved ergonomics across the board, the latest in air purification technology, Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Apple CarePlay, Amazon Alex, and Wireless Android Audio. Bringing it all together for a truly contemporary experience is a 13.7" digital dashboard and a curved 13.1 touchscreen for the center console.

The New Range Rover Sport is now available for pre-order, with an all-electric option to follow in 2024.