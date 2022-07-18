Travis Barker Got Indoctrinated Into the Kardashians' Balenciaga Cult

Travis Barker has an, erm, checkered history of wearing clothes. Literally! Ha ha ha. But, seriously, the Blink 182 drummer tends to stick to mix tame "designer" clothes with the pretty tame "punk" uniform he's worn on and off for the past few decades.

But the times, they are a changin'. Barker was spotted on July 15 in LA with wife Kourtney Kardashian and Reign, her child with Scott Disick. Kourtney eschewed her newfound edgy outfits for something a little comfier while Barker leaned on his typically boyish style.

Look closer, though. Barker isn't just dressing like a kid: he's dressing like a kid who wears Balenciaga.

Yep, those are a variation of the tech-y shades that Kim has made her uniform beneath his Sick Of It All hoodie.

Peep those Balenciaga Track 1.0 sneakers beneath what I assume are pooled Balenciaga track pants.

This isn't the first time that Barker has been spotted wearing something expensive, though it's certainly less embarrassing (or problematic) than previous outfits.

In fact, it's really just proof of Kanye's everlasting influence over the Kardashian clan's wardrobe.

Further evidence? Reign is wearing tiny YEEZY Slides.

And, no, Kanye didn't invent Balenciaga. But he is the primary reason that Kim has gone full Demna, thus triggering even North West and Kris Jenner to get in on the action.

At this point, Barker can't help but be swayed by the machinations of his sister-in-law. The cult of Balenciaga is catnippier to deep-walleted celebs than scientology and it looks at least marginally cooler.

Even if you don't think Balenciaga is an ideal look for Travis Barker, you gotta admit that he's at least got MGK beat.