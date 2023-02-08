Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
LeBron James Is Officially NBA's GOAT

Written by Tayler Willson in Culture

It's official: LeBron James is the greatest point-scorer the NBA has ever seen, that's after the LA Lakers star become the all-time leading scorer, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's 39-year record.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The 38 year old, who hit 38 points in the Lakers' 133-130 defeat by the Oklahoma City Thunder, surpassed Abdul-Jabbar's previous record 38,387, a feat he managed in considerably less games averaging 27.2 per game compared to Abdul-Jabbar's 24.6.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

James — who is in his 20th season in the NBA — boasts a host of impressive accolades within the sport, one which includes being a four-time NBA champion, a four-time NBA finals MVP, and two-time Olympic champion, as well as appearing in no less than 10 NBA Finals. And breatheeeeee.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If this isn't enough to show you that LeBron James is officially NBA's GOAT, then I'm not sure what is.

