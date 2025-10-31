A Ridiculously Clean Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Fit for an NBA King (& GOAT)

Of course, a Nike sneaker for King James has its own crown.

That's right. Nike has designed a sleek, patent-leather Air Force 1 Low for LeBron James, crowning him as the greatest basketball player of all time.

The chrome-level sneaker features numerous nods to LeBron's G.O.A.T. status, including an actual goat symbol replacing the signature "Air" on the midsole.

Nike has also reworked the cushioned midsole to resemble LeBron's unmistakable crown motif, which is a pretty neat touch.

Crowns also land on the rubber outsole, cleverly and quietly taking the place of the usual star patterns.

LeBron's signature basketball shoes dominate his on-court rotations, even the more luxurious pairs. But off-court? The famous basketball player has laced up in several of Nike's greatest hits, like the Air Force 1 Low and his family's current favorite sneaker, the Zoom Vomero 5.

LeBron James has also cooked up some nice Air Force 1 collabs previously. But latest is literally the GOAT.

It's the "Air Chosen 1."

After a casual tease by LeBron himself earlier this year, the collaborative Forces will indeed be getting a wider release this December on Nike's website.

