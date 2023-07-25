Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Léonide Is Making Gentle Clothes For a Hard World

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

When Lesley Charles-Félicité founded Léonide in 2022, he did so with an aim of creating gentle clothes for a hard world.

By gentle, the founder means honest and sustainably-sourced garments with an emphasis on recycling. To the eye, this makes the clothes look kinda simple, but don’t be fooled: Léonide is careful, considered, conscientious, as its Instagram states.

“I had been wanting to start [Léonide] for a few years,” Charles-Félicité told Highsnobiety. “I had worked for other brands before and had all the elements to launch my own brand, to do things that were close to my heart, and would make me come alive.”

Léonide is a menswear label that draws inspiration from the cultures and traditions of the Caribbean and French Guiana where Charles-Félicité is from. The name derives from the founder’s great great grandmother, an Amerindian who lived in Martinique and is was first in the family to blend multiple cultures.

“I pay homage to her because for me the value of diversity is very important,” Charles-Félicité explained. “Léonide draws inspiration from the cultures and traditions of the Caribbean and French Guiana. I want to celebrate diversity and embody family and sports values.”

For Léonide’s latest collection, Charles-Félicité once again reflects on his roots. Denim takes centre stage, a material worn religiously by his father and several emblematic people from Caribbean culture.

“My father has always been the person who gave me the taste for dressing and the taste for beautiful things,” added Charles-Félicité. “One of the most emblematic photos for me is that of my Dad with a royal blue tracksuit identical to my first collection.

“The jeans were a garment that he wore a lot and of all colors. I chose this cut slightly larger than my father's to adapt it to this aesthetic that I appreciate.”

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023