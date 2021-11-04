Levi's x Woolmark's New Boots Are Sweat-Wicking Stompers

Levi's is turning its attention to a novel category: sustainable footwear.

The jeans giant partnered with The Woolmark Company to launch, of all things, an eco-conscious boot, the Torsten Quilted.

In line with Woolmark's expertise, the lining of the boot is made from merino wool — a textile that's biodegradable and recyclable, not to mention durable.

Merino is also moisture-wicking and naturally odor-resistant (a nice asset when it comes to anything rubbing up against your feet all day).

Aside from its wool lining, the Torsten Quilted also boasts a midsole made of 20 percent recycled materials and a leather upper that comes "from factories certified by the Leather Working Group."

Levi's already dabbles in footwear, mainly ultra-casual styles of sneakers and sandals, none of which are what you'd call "fashion-forward." The Torsten Quilted feels like a push in that direction.

Levi's has already made moves towards reducing the environmental impact of its denim, so it seems fitting that its footwear would follow suit.

The brand offers a repair service that can fix worn-out jeans or upcycle them into something entirely new, reducing the need to buy new products.

Levi's SecondHand, a program launched in 2020, buys and sells vintage and secondhand denim.

Furthermore, Levi's is planning to convert its owned and operated facilities to run on entirely renewably energy by 2025.

Levi's decision to launch a boot — an offering outside of its wheelhouse — is unexpected.

As many have pointed out before, abstaining from buying new products is always more sustainable than consumption of new goods. But if you're in the market for a durable winter boot, perhaps consider an eco-conscious and seemingly ethical one.