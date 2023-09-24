Sign up to never miss a drop
Even Lewis Hamilton's IWC Watch Is Stylish as Hell 

You know what? We're gonna say it: Lewis Hamilton is the best-dressed F1 driver out there. The seven-time champion has us tuning into these races, awaiting Burberry moments, Rick Owens 'fits, and Dior skants.

Hamilton's stylish numbers are often complete with a nice timepiece cuddling his wrist — most hailing from IWC Schaffhausen. After all, Hamilton is a brand ambassador (been that way since 2013) and has delivered two watch team-ups with the Swiss luxury watchmaker.

Now, the F1 champ and style icon goes for the three-peat with his third IWC collaboration. For the latest, Lewis Hamilton and IWC join forces to deliver a collaborative Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph

Three may very well be the charm because Hamilton's Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph is a beauty with impressive fixings. Basically, Lewis Hamilton designed a watch as cool and stylish as he is.

The collaborative watch arrives with a 43.5-mm case wrapped in a shiny platinum. Teal then swoops in with some rich and tasteful contrast, dressing the woven strap and dial encrusted with 12 diamonds (a stone for each hour, of course).

Aside from co-branding, the dial's most eye-catching aspect is perhaps its flying hacking minute tourbillon. The feature catches the eye, that's for sure. But there's more to the intricate mechanism, including constant rotation and increased watch accuracy.

See, the integrated tourbillon stop allows the mechanism to be paused entirely and set to the correct time (down to the very second).

As fascinating as the results, the assembly of such a system isn't easy for watchmakers. In our opinion, it's all the more reason to appreciate the craft.

Powered by IWC-manufactured 89900 calibre, Hamilton's Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph features a retrograde date display and a generous 68-power reserve.

The watch's pallet lever and escape wheel boast silicone and a Diamond Shell coating, which reduces friction and enhances energy flow in the chronograph movement.

Oh, another thing: the movement components (like the bridges) are gold-plated, baby. The last time IWC made gold-plated movements was for its iconic "Il Destriero Scafusia" from 1993.

Fans can see the latest gilded details through the see-through sapphire glass backing.

For the watch lovers wondering, Hamilton's IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph totals at $169,000, available by inquiry through IWC's website. Limited to just 44 pieces, each numbered timepiece reflects the number of races that Hamilton has participated in thus far.

The Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde Chronograph collab already made its F1 debut, appearing on Hamilton's arm during the Japanese Grand Prix's race day. Not to mention, the stylish Portugieser Tourbillon Rétrograde arrived alongside a delicious serving of aqua blue Issey Miyake pleats.

Hamilton's stylish streak never seems to miss a beat — more like a second, in this case.

