Sir Hamilton Went Full Burberry Mode

It’s common knowledge now that Lewis Hamilton is a very stylish guy. What’s more impressive, to me at least, is that he’s also a professional sportsman, a demographic of male renowned for mostly being notoriously terrible at dressing.

Hamilton, though? He knows his onions when it comes to a good 'fit. Heck, this guy knows the entire recipe.

Burberry

Hamilton's latest look, though, courtesy of Daniel Lee’s new-look Burberry is — and I do not say this lightly — is his finest ensemble to-date. Period.

Arriving at the Spa-Francorchamps, the home of the Belgian Grand Prix, on July 30, Hamilton donned a deep purple and yellow check shirt and matching trouser combination from Burberry’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection, with a pair of chunky purple leather Creeper Chelsea boots on foot.

Hamilton looked the full business. But then again, are we really surprised?

In truth, Hamilton has made a habit of dressing for pole position. From full Rick Owens and Dior pullovers to plush velvet Louis Vuitton suits and bespoke Mowalola, there aren’t many opulent labels the seven-time world champion hasn’t vibed in. For me, though, this Burberry ‘fit trumps the lot.

Sure, while the 38-year-old's form on the track might be lacking so far this campaign (he finished fourth in Belgium and currently sits fourth in the Driver’s Championship), off the track Hamilton has always delivered the goods. Which, by my calculations, is almost certainly more important. So there, take that, Verstappen!