Third Time's a Charm for Li-Ning x Soulland

Written by Sam Cole
Copenhagen Fashion Week 2022 offered its fair share of head-turners, but none were able to top the third outing from Li-Ning and Soulland for Fall/Winter 2022.

As our eyes set on another season of fashion shows and presentations, Soulland once again steals the show, unveiling its latest project alongside Li-Ning. The Chinese sportswear giants have become a dominant force in the sneaker world thanks to its experimental style and risk-first silhouettes – an approach that's lent itself perfectly to Soulland's seasonal collections. 

The ongoing collaborative project, dubbed "PRE-INTER-POST," has looked at three stages of running as a conceptual base, looking at the needs of a runner at each of these stages. 

For the first two releases, the focus was INTER, leading to the development of unique takes on the Shadow and Wind Ranger silhouettes. The second drop came with the decision that socks weren't on the menu, marking the beginning of a more experimental, risk-taking approach from the pair. 

With INTER handled, the brands look to PRE and POST. 

Perhaps the most attention-demanding of the pairs showcased is the Furious Rider Slide – a clean, futuristic and, totally bulky slip-on that is totally ready for a 1v2 against anything YEEZY slides and Balenciaga's spaceship-like slippers.

The second addition to the growing family of silhouettes the pair share is the Ace Claw. Taking inspiration from the trails, the outdoor-minded build features a durable rubber sole and hiking-inspired lacing system (the type you'll find on your favorite pair of Salomons).  

Honestly, the standard Li-Ning and Soulland are setting is impressive, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what else they're tinkering with behind the scenes. 

