No Thoughts, Just Liev Schreiber Looking Cool While Walking His Dog

There are but a few who've mastered the world of simple but significant looks. Kendall Jenner, Lori Harvey, Donald Glover, and Jonah Hill are just a few names that come to mind for me.

But, what about Liev Schreiber? Best known for his roles in Ray Donovan and X-Men, Schreiber may be next up as a master of understated style based on his latest ensembles.

While walking his dog in SoHo on October 25, Schreiber sported a blue sweatshirt layered over a white t-shirt, paired with baggy cargos and pearly white sneakers. And that's it.

No accessories (though his adorable pup definitely ups the ante). No graphics. Just some admirable layering and an impressive color palette.

Then, there was October 17, when the Sláinte whiskey founder again walked his dog, this time with his girlfriend, Taylor Neisen. For his ensemble, Schreiber wore a comfy-looking shawl cardigan, navy corduroy trousers, and a duck camo cap.

Cozy? Indeed. Fashionable? Of course.

Backgrid

Classic waistcoats, sporty shorts (I'm talking knee-grazers, nothing like Glover's tiny bottoms), un-hyped runners, and desert boots dictate Schreiber's off-screen wardrobe, resulting in an overall approachable fashion presence.

But, his latest looks pack more of a stylish punch, though. Perhaps, fall is just Schreiber's year to, as the kids say, really start dressing. Maybe Neisen, who knows a thing or two about casual style, rubbed off on him. Unfortunately, I'm not Sway, so I don't have answers.

Some may call it simple and boring even, but I dig it. Almost anyone can throw on a logo from Balenciaga or Supreme (or even an unofficial mashup of both) and call it a 'fit. But I'm a sucker for those who can put together ensembles where no noise-free pieces make for a subtle flex.

Now, don't get me wrong. I'm holding off on hailing Schreiber as a style icon, as he still has to get a few more looks off for that title.

I'm simply giving credit to some nice 'fits where it's deserved.

I'm looking forward to seeing if Mr. Schreiber upholds his style moments and, thus, becomes the next elect in the effortless style club.