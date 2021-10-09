Lil Uzi Vert Is Out Here Looking Like Anime Daft Punk

No one outdresses Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper's extremely outré style has made many a streetstyle roundup, sometimes only because they always swing for the fences, though no one can ever accuse them of not dressing himself — Uzi's IG bio has long touted their lack of a stylist.

Still, that doesn't mean that Uzi doesn't appreciate a professional's touch. On October 7, they were spotted departing Thom Browne's flagship store in New York's Tribeca neighborhood fully kitted out in the designer's shrunken grey suit, down to the matching tie and puffy ski boots.

This being Uzi, though, they had to mix in a striped long-sleeve T-shirt, black gloves, and, oh yeah, a giant pink helmet kitted out with light-up cat ears.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Uzi's helmet pretty closely resembled the on-stage gear worn by Daft Punk, custom-designed for the group by Tony Gardner.

It's funny when you think about how Daft Punk's helmets were originally intended to obscure their identity; though Uzi's includes a face-shielding visor, its color and extremities make their identity all too apparent.

Considering that the electronic duo broke up back in February, Gardner probably has enough time to make another for someone like Uzi, assuming he did make this one.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A long-time Thom Browne fan, Uzi starred in the designer's Thanksgiving 2019 campaign and has worn Browne's gear infrequently on their own time.

Of course, their wardrobe is nothing if not diverse: besides their infamous forehead diamond and recent Human Made collab gear, Uzi was also spotted sporting Playboi Carti's thus-unreleased Narcissist merch.

Actually, when Carti's merch leaked last month, it apparently included a very expensive motorcycle helmet. Wonder if that's where Uzi got the idea for their bespoke headpiece — or was it the other way around?

As inimitable as Uzi's style is, their fans are often divided. Some find their 'fits a little much and others are very into it.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Turns out, Uzi was posing for a GQ shoot but I wish it was something more seasonal, like Uzi was pulling a Grimes and setting us up for Halloween greatness.