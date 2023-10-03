Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Even When She Ain't Trying, Lily-Rose Depp's Style Is Pure It Girl

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Some people have it, others don't. Lily-Rose Depp doesn't just have it, she is it: the living manifestation of an it girl, even.

Depp's off-duty looks are the stuff of Fashion Twitter legend, because she's simply incapable of missing. She's mastered an effortless blend of archival designer clothes, thoughtful vintage, and wardrobe staples, mixing and matching all eras of fashion into a surprisingly cohesive wardrobe.

The it girl more than a good outfit, though: it's a state of mind. Look at how Depp carries herself for a masterclass in effortless ease.

Wearing an off-shoulder grey knit top, baggy jeans — with the waist folded down, of course — a cross necklace, and UGG boots, Lily-Rose Depp epitomizes aspirational daily style. I mean, everything here is imminently wearable, versatile, and modular, only elevated by the touches of personality.

See how Depp's delicate gold jewelry contrasts against the texture of her sweater while mirroring the bow-tied drawstring. Consider how the red leather bag plays against the outfit's neutral tones and textures. Observe the proportional balance of the folded-waist jeans, intentionally creating space beneath the sweater while hitting just below the ankle.

That's a lot going on for a look that Depp wore to get her nails done. Like, this is the definition of a circumstance calling for a casual look. Most folks would slip into sweats!

But it's also de rigeuer for Depp, who dresses with extreme panache even when she's hardly trying.

That's part of being an it girl. It's not just being styled well or wearing clothes that fit but having a strong personal sense of what works, plus the confidence to pull it off.

You can't teach that. Well, I guess you could, but it takes time and the results don't look nearly this authentic.

Good style is something you can spill a million words about but never really define in mere words. It's an air, an attitude. In the words of Potter Stewart, you "know it when you see it."

Lily-Rose Depp has it.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
001
norda
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
Varsity Jacket
BAPE x Highsnobiety
$495
Image on Highsnobiety
Fuzzy Beanie
Séfr
$110
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Addison Rae Is Dressing Like She Raided Dad's Closet
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Justin Bieber Is Fashion's Final Dirtbag
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Is This Our First Look at Pharrell's Louis Vuitton?
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    When Did Will Poulter Start Looking This Good?
    • Style
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM Audemars Piguet
    Here's Where to Cop the ALYX Audemars Piguet in Rose Gold
    • Accessories
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Lily-Rose Depp wears a cross necklace, grey knit top, red handbag, baggy jeans & UGG boots with yellow flip-flops on October 2 in Los Angeles
    Even When She Ain't Trying, Lily-Rose Depp's Style Is Pure It Girl
    • Style
  • Kim Kardashian wears a look from Balenciaga's Summer 2024 collection
    Clothes Were the Least Interesting Part of Fashion Week SS24
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Functionality Meets Fluidity In Theory Project by Lucas Ossendrijver Fall 2023 Collection
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • mugler ss24
    With Angela Bassett & Paris Hilton, Mugler SS24 Did the Thing
    • Style
  • nocta nike run
    Don't Walk, Run in NOCTA's Running Gear
    • Style
  • red panda dunks
    Now If You Look to the Right, You'll See the Red Panda Dunks
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023