adidas & Messi Look to Strike World Cup Gold

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
adidas
In the beautiful game of football, it would seem that 2022 is adidas' year to shine. From its renewed relationship with Arsenal to its flawless World Cup kit offering, the return of Zinedine Zidane's famed golden Predator boot, and its efforts alongside Karim Benzema, the brand with Three Stripes can't stop hitting the back of the net.

Now, as nations across the globe prepare for the biggest tournament in football, the World Cup, it looks to Lionel Messi to deliver a new set of boots that it hopes will strike gold for Argentina.

Whether you're a Ronaldo fan or a Messi fan, there's no denying that the Argentine is one of the greatest players in football history. His skills on the ball have been heralded as some of the best of all time, and watching him play over the years has brought many a fan great joy.

Despite his great accolades, one title has continued to elude him. The World Cup.

2022's Qatar World Cup marks what Messi says will be his final World Cup, and we're all waiting with bated breath to see if his final will be his greatest. To mark the potentially huge occasion, Three Stripes is launching the Leyenda boot that he'll be sporting during the tournament.

Much like Zidane's famed World Cup boots, gold wraps the Leyenda, delivering a winning formula that fans will be hoping will be behind some of Messi's greatest strikes at the net to date.

Whether or not Argentina lifts the cup is yet to be seen, but one thing's for sure – this is going to be one to remember.

