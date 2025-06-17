A Slick adidas Superstar for Soccer's Superstar

Lionel Messi, soccer's superstar, is getting his own adidas Superstar.

After a casual tease from Messi himself, official looks of Messi's adidas Superstar sneakers have arrived. And we're getting not just one but two colorways honoring the teams he captains.

One comes in a familiar cream-white and light blue, reminiscent of the colors of the Argentina national team, while the other is dressed in the bold pink and black colors of Inter Miami. These schemes have also been used on his sought-after Sambas and Gazelle collaborations.

The collaborative sneakers come wrapped in smooth yet crisp leather, plus plenty of golden Messi branding that's sure to excite the soccer player's biggest fans. As for the adidas diehards, expect all the classic Superstar touches, including the iconic shell toe design.

Messi's Superstars finish with a classic gum sole and a generally slightly chunky look. Although, they aren't as giant as Pharrell's take on the iconic adidas sneaker.

The Lionel Messi x adidas Superstars don't have an official release date at the moment. However, we should expect them to arrive sometime at adidas before the end of the year. With luck, they'll drop alongside the Club World Cup games.

