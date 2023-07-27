Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Big Shorts Summer? Lionel Messi Says Go Bigger

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

These days, if your shorts aren't scraping your knees, you're simply not wearing shorts. Short-shorts are so passé — it's all about girth right now. But even the big shorts movement ain't big enough for Lionel Messi, certified Huge Shorts Enjoyer.

Seen house-shopping with fam in his adopted home of Miami, Messi was wearing his signature big n' baggy white T-shirt, an enormous pair of Givenchy shorts, and Louis Vuitton LV Trainers to match wife Antonela Roccuzzo's shoes.

The key thing to note is that Messi's enormous Givenchy shorts aren't just big: they're enormous, devouring his entire thigh and knee en route to the soccer star's shin.

On a scale from Donald Glover to Robert Pattinson, Messi is currently sitting at Adam Sandler, which is extremely advanced and extremely cool.

Messi appears to have an affinity for oversized Givenchy shorts, as he's been seen wearing them in the past alongside off-court skinny jeans and game-ready sport shorts.

Shop big shorts here

In fact, this is actually one of Messi's better casual looks, which admittedly isn't saying a ton — as gifted as he is at the beautiful game, Messi doesn't seem to put a ton of effort into his wardrobe so this look is likely more of a happy accident than canny styling choice. But that's okay, broken clocks and all that.

I get the appeal of tiny shorts, especially in this summer's boiling heat, but baggy shorts have an innate appeal.

There's some functionality to the degree that they help keep the sun off your legs and allow for deeper pocket space — those cargo shorts your dad's been wearing for decades still aren't it, though — but the real draw is the extra comfort afforded to the big short.

They look as unbothered as they feel, lending the Big Short Wearer an air of unaffected cool.

Hence why slouchy jorts and knee-length work shorts have become a staple for off-duty models and their scumbro partners alike.

Now, dudes like Sandler and Messi likely aren't intentionally channeling this trend but they do epitomize it. They are living proof that effortless ease will always look (and feel) cooler than high-effort poise.

Not that you have to go quite as big in the shorts department as these dudes do, but it's a good place to start.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Angus Cloud Has Died

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next on KITH's World Tour: Toronto, Canada

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Nike's Spookiest Forces Yet Are Part Cold-Blooded, All Creepy

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Louis Vuitton $4,000 "Plastic" Bag Wears a Normal Bag as Camouflage

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Robert Pattinson Shorts Report: Less Huge, Still Big

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    adidas' Second YEEZY Sale Has a Release Date

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023