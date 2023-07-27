Big Shorts Summer? Lionel Messi Says Go Bigger

These days, if your shorts aren't scraping your knees, you're simply not wearing shorts. Short-shorts are so passé — it's all about girth right now. But even the big shorts movement ain't big enough for Lionel Messi, certified Huge Shorts Enjoyer.

Seen house-shopping with fam in his adopted home of Miami, Messi was wearing his signature big n' baggy white T-shirt, an enormous pair of Givenchy shorts, and Louis Vuitton LV Trainers to match wife Antonela Roccuzzo's shoes.

The key thing to note is that Messi's enormous Givenchy shorts aren't just big: they're enormous, devouring his entire thigh and knee en route to the soccer star's shin.

On a scale from Donald Glover to Robert Pattinson, Messi is currently sitting at Adam Sandler, which is extremely advanced and extremely cool.

Messi appears to have an affinity for oversized Givenchy shorts, as he's been seen wearing them in the past alongside off-court skinny jeans and game-ready sport shorts.

In fact, this is actually one of Messi's better casual looks, which admittedly isn't saying a ton — as gifted as he is at the beautiful game, Messi doesn't seem to put a ton of effort into his wardrobe so this look is likely more of a happy accident than canny styling choice. But that's okay, broken clocks and all that.

I get the appeal of tiny shorts, especially in this summer's boiling heat, but baggy shorts have an innate appeal.

There's some functionality to the degree that they help keep the sun off your legs and allow for deeper pocket space — those cargo shorts your dad's been wearing for decades still aren't it, though — but the real draw is the extra comfort afforded to the big short.

They look as unbothered as they feel, lending the Big Short Wearer an air of unaffected cool.

Hence why slouchy jorts and knee-length work shorts have become a staple for off-duty models and their scumbro partners alike.

Now, dudes like Sandler and Messi likely aren't intentionally channeling this trend but they do epitomize it. They are living proof that effortless ease will always look (and feel) cooler than high-effort poise.

Not that you have to go quite as big in the shorts department as these dudes do, but it's a good place to start.