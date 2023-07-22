Everyone Pulled Up for Messi’s Inter Miami Debut

When there is one GOAT (Greatest of All Time), several others are usually nearby. Such was the case at Inter Miami and Cruz Azul's Friday game, which was certainly a certified GOAT fest.

World Cup champion Lionel Messi made his Inter Miami debut at Friday's game, making it one of the year's most anticipated events. Messi didn't disappoint, either, scoring the winning goal for Miami with one of his signature free-kick moves.

Messi also wasn't lacking in the shoe game department, donning a pair of adidas X Crazyfast.1 FG kicks during his goal and, later, changing into Bad Bunny's Response CL sneakers. No notes required.

The long-awaited game naturally saw a packed stadium equipped with fans waving pink Messi head flags and loads of familiar faces — some of who were fresh off making their Wimbledon rounds.

LeBron James, the Beckhams (Victoria, David, and Cruz), and an expecting Serena Williams were in-view, repping from the celeb-filled sidelines. GOATs gotta support each other, right?

Not a GOAT (unless we're talking about scandals or trolling Kendall Jenner's dating life), but Kim Kardashian was also there with Saint West and, erm, Tristan Thompson (?).

Anywho, Saint, who is a big football fan, seemed to have a good time and got a signed jersey out of the experience. We love that for that for Saint.

In short, Messi's Miami debut was quite the celeb fest, like any major sporting event these days. It's not topping Wimbledon's winning streak with meme-able celebrity reactions, though.