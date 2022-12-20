Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Resale Market Confirms Messi's GOAT Status

Written by Sam Cole in Style

It's hard to believe that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is actually over. A tournament full of surprises, it was Brazil's for the taking until it wasn't.

Already considered one of, if not the, greatest World Cup final of all time, as Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, Argentina clutched the win to see captain Lionel Messi cemented as the GOAT. With that, the price of his national jersey has boomed on StockX.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

If you're a football fan, you'd be devasted to have missed this year's World Cup final. A fierce battle to the bitter end, Argentina looked set to close the game early, going 2-0 up in the first half.

23-year-old wonder kid Mbappé was having none of that, however, charging up in the second half to deliver the equalizing goals before Argentina netted a third, only for Mbappé to make history with a hat trick that took the game to penalties.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The world stood stunned. Which of these two sporting powerhouses would claim the third star on their jerseys? Which of PSG's two (of three, alongside Neymar) leading three would claim the glory of bringing the cup back to their home nation?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In a game, tournament, and moment that will go down in footballing history, it was Lionel Messi who lifted the trophy, claiming his first World Cup win in what would be his final World Cup performance. Poetry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

With many fans claiming this brings the Ronaldo vs. Messi GOAT debate to a close, the Argentine's 2022 World Cup jersey has skyrocketed on StockX, jumping from its retail price of £110 to well over £400.

Since the final, Messi jerseys have sold out globally, further bolstering adidas' $424 million in “event-related sales” in the fourth quarter. In short, the World Cup has been huge for the brand; and there's still post-win merch to come.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Patta x Tommy HilfigerRugby Shirt Mid Grey Heather
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
Carhartt WIPDouble Knee Pant Brown
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
New BalanceBB550SLB Rain Cloud
$155.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • CLOT's Got *Another* Beautifully Beaded adidas Sneaker
  • With adidas, Brain Dead (Again) Made Bowling Shoes Legitimately Stylish
  • The World’s Most Avant Retailer Made Some Stunningly Simple New Balances
  • The adidas Samba Went & Got Its Tongue Pierced (Stripes, Too)
  • Messi & adidas Go Back to Basics for Their Cleanest & Creamiest Samba
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now