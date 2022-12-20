The Resale Market Confirms Messi's GOAT Status

It's hard to believe that the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is actually over. A tournament full of surprises, it was Brazil's for the taking until it wasn't.

Already considered one of, if not the, greatest World Cup final of all time, as Gonzalo Montiel netted the winning penalty, Argentina clutched the win to see captain Lionel Messi cemented as the GOAT. With that, the price of his national jersey has boomed on StockX.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you're a football fan, you'd be devasted to have missed this year's World Cup final. A fierce battle to the bitter end, Argentina looked set to close the game early, going 2-0 up in the first half.

23-year-old wonder kid Mbappé was having none of that, however, charging up in the second half to deliver the equalizing goals before Argentina netted a third, only for Mbappé to make history with a hat trick that took the game to penalties.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

The world stood stunned. Which of these two sporting powerhouses would claim the third star on their jerseys? Which of PSG's two (of three, alongside Neymar) leading three would claim the glory of bringing the cup back to their home nation?

In a game, tournament, and moment that will go down in footballing history, it was Lionel Messi who lifted the trophy, claiming his first World Cup win in what would be his final World Cup performance. Poetry.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

With many fans claiming this brings the Ronaldo vs. Messi GOAT debate to a close, the Argentine's 2022 World Cup jersey has skyrocketed on StockX, jumping from its retail price of £110 to well over £400.

Since the final, Messi jerseys have sold out globally, further bolstering adidas' $424 million in “event-related sales” in the fourth quarter. In short, the World Cup has been huge for the brand; and there's still post-win merch to come.